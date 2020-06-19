Halloween Punch with Frozen Hand
This creepy Halloween punch with a spooky frozen hand is the perfect drink recipe for your Halloween party! Make it with alcohol or without if you want the kids to have some as well. You can always add a little booze to individual glasses, as well. Prepare the gelatin hand at least 1 day in advance.
Cook's Notes:
If you are using gelatin leaves, use 8 leaves. Add gelatin to a bowl, cover with cold water, and soak for 5 minutes. Remove leaves, squeeze out excess water, and place in a small saucepan over low heat. Let the gelatin melt slowly, stirring occasionally. Once liquid, remove from heat and combine with 1 1/2 cups cold water.
Another way to fill the glove is to stretch it over the rim of a glass or jar.
You can use any dark colored fruit juice like pomegranate, cranberry, or dark grape. Vodka can be used instead of rum, or you can omit the alcohol for a kid-friendly version.