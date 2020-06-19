Halloween Punch with Frozen Hand

This creepy Halloween punch with a spooky frozen hand is the perfect drink recipe for your Halloween party! Make it with alcohol or without if you want the kids to have some as well. You can always add a little booze to individual glasses, as well. Prepare the gelatin hand at least 1 day in advance.

Recipe by Lucy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 day 1 min
total:
1 day 56 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Frozen Hand:
Ginger Syrup:
Punch:

Directions

  • Wash and rinse the outside of a large disposable glove. Turn glove inside out.

    Advertisement

  • Pour 1/4 cup cold water into a large bowl and sprinkle gelatin powder on top; let stand for 1 minute.

  • Bring remaining 2 1/2 cups water to a boil. Pour over gelatin mixture, stirring constantly until granules are completely dissolved. Allow to cool slightly.

  • Pour gelatin mixture into the glove using a funnel. Ensure that the liquid has completely filled all of the fingers. Use a rubber band to tie the top closed. Place on a plate or tray lined with parchment paper and freeze until solid, 1 to 2 days.

  • Combine 1/2 water, sugar, ginger, cinnamon sticks, and cloves in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Pass through a sieve to catch ginger pieces and spices. Let cool.

  • Combine juice, sparkling water, and vodka in a large punch bowl. Stir in 1/2 of the ginger syrup. Add more syrup to reach desired flavor.

  • Remove frozen hand from the freezer and dip briefly in warm water. Cut off the top of the glove. Peel away the glove carefully. Immerse the frozen hand in the punch before serving.

Cook's Notes:

If you are using gelatin leaves, use 8 leaves. Add gelatin to a bowl, cover with cold water, and soak for 5 minutes. Remove leaves, squeeze out excess water, and place in a small saucepan over low heat. Let the gelatin melt slowly, stirring occasionally. Once liquid, remove from heat and combine with 1 1/2 cups cold water.

Another way to fill the glove is to stretch it over the rim of a glass or jar.

You can use any dark colored fruit juice like pomegranate, cranberry, or dark grape. Vodka can be used instead of rum, or you can omit the alcohol for a kid-friendly version.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 11.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022