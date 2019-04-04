Mediterranean Rice Salad with Vegetables

This colorful Mediterranean rice salad is a great summertime dish. I used fresh zucchini, carrots, and bell peppers, but you can add any vegetable you like. Replace rice with couscous, farro, or barley, if you prefer.

Recipe by lacucinadinadia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
23 mins
total:
43 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and pour enough cold water on top of the cooked rice to cover it. Stir to cool. Drain well; transfer rice into a bowl. Stir in 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with herb salt.

  • Mix capers, parsley, and lemon zest in a small bowl; add to rice. Mix in zucchini, carrots, yellow bell pepper, and red bell pepper. Season with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, lemon juice, and salt.

Cook's Note:

It is easy to make your own homemade herb salt in a blender or food processor. Grind 1 pinch coarse sea salt with 3 to 4 leaves of fresh herbs such as basil, sage, mint, thyme or rosemary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 87.9g; fat 8g; sodium 385.2mg. Full Nutrition
