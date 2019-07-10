Easy Mediterranean Baked Chicken Breast

One of our go-to recipes for chicken breast that we make often during the week because it's so easy. Chicken breast gets marinated in Mediterranean flavors like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs and then baked in the oven.
I'm not sure why this recipe is unrated - maybe it's new. Anyway, I made it and it was delicious! I marinated it for more like 30-45 minutes (in the fridge), but otherwise prepared it as written. Moist and flavorful!
Followed the recipe to the T (except the broiling part, as it was already very dry). The finished product looked appealing and taste good, but failed to escape the doom of most baked chicken breasts - the dryness, even though I took them out after 30 minutes. I would give this recipe another chance, but will cut the baking time by half.
What an excellent, easy recipe to have in rotation! The light lemon/herb flavors were really great, and I'm looking forward to this cold on a salad as leftovers. I served it with orzo and Greek salad and it was a definite hit, even with my picky teenagers. Don't skip the broiling step, if you can. I did at first (I figured baking was good enough for a Thursday night) but the chicken, while delicious, had that bland, boiled look. I threw it back in the oven before serving. Quickly browning up the top doesn't affect the flavor but makes for a much better presentation.
Excellent with substitutions. I doubled the marinade, except I substituted Key lime juice for lemon juice. I had no lemons and didn't want to drive to the store in a driving rain. I also enjoy the tartness of Key lime juice. I also added 1/4 tsp. garam masala (by accident). The four chicken breasts, each over a 12 ounces, were marinated in a Ziploc bag for 45 mins. in the fridge. Breasts were moist and the broiling caramelized the marinade and toasted the garlic which I made sure was placed on top of the chicken breasts. Served with boxed wild mushroom with herb rice and sliced tomatoes.
This was easy, perfect for a weeknight dinner. I marinated it for about 30 minutes, but i feel this would be best when you are able to marinate overnight, as it needs time to get all those flavors in. Broiling it is a definite MUST though, and i think next time I'll turn it over to broil both sides.
Very good! I doubled the marinade, except for the lemon juice (was afraid would be too lemony) and marinated 5 chicken breasts in a ziploc bag for about 40 mins. Was pleased with the flavor, as chicken breasts so often are bland.
I made this exactly as the recipe recommends except I used rosemary instead of thyme. The chicken was tender, juicy and had a good flavor. And it looked good, too after baking it for 10 minutes more on the top rack. Nicely browned.
Very tasty! The chicken was a little salty and it may have been my fault when I seasoned the uncooked breasts with sea salt. The marinade made the chicken juicy and moist. I prepared this with Uncle Ben’s Wild and White rice and boiled artichokes, which made for a very nice meal.
This chicken was delicious. The flavor was spot on. I would recommend using a meat thermometer to determine doneness. I baked to 150 degrees, then placed under the broiler for about 5 more minutes. I then let the chicken breasts rest on the counter for another 5-7 minutes. The result was flavorful and juicy chicken. Next time I will reserve most of the marinade to place on chicken during the final 15-20 minutes so it doesn’t evaporate and burn from the high heat. That way most of the marinade is cooked but can still be used to flavor the final dish. Thanks for this easy but delicious recipe!
The chicken breast I used was too thin so I didn't get the perfect cook. Other than that, I wasn't a fan of the spices and the lemon together. Lemon was very strong, maybe add less lemon into the marinade
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did make a couple of small changes based on what I had in the kitchen but my family kept asking for more and that is always a good sign. I didn’t have fresh lemons so I used the bottled lemon juice, I used deboned chicken thighs to save a few bucks, and I used garlic infused olive oil rather than the uninfused variety.
Very nice and quick recipe to put together. I cut the lemon juice in about half and followed the rest of the recipe's ingredients. My son liked the tang of the lemon which was not too overpowering. Will definitely make again, and will let my son make it for me!
The marinade gives the chicken a fantastic flavor! I marinated at room temp for about 45 mins and grilled instead of baked. The chicken had some a great flavor and very bright lemon taste. I plan to use this marinade with fish next but will definitely use it with chicken again. What a great summer dish!
This is delicious! Reminds me of the Greek chicken I’ve had at restaurants. Only charge I made was to marinate it all day. Then it really takes on that flavor. Great with rice or mashed potatoes, and a salad. You can increase the marinade ingredients and use it for bone-in chicken, or a whole chicken, too.
I made this with skinless bone in chicken thighs, cause they’re cheap. I marinated 40 min. And since they’re thighs and bone in, I baked 25 minutes, and broiled them. I made rice and vegetables. The marinade tasted Devine all over everything!!! Yummmm......
This was delicious, and I’ll definitely make it again. Took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the garlic and spices, marinated it overnight, and cut the roasting time to 25 minutes. A meat thermometer reading of 150 degrees was just right; broiling brought the temperature to 155.
I made this exactly as the recipe was written. The only thing I changed was the cooking time. Using a meat thermometer I cooked the chicken until the internal temperature was 155 then I put it under the broiler for four minutes on each side. My goal was to get the chicken to an internal temperature of 165. However the 155 and then the eight minutes under the broiler brought the chickenUp to a temperature of 178. I will make this again. The next time I believe I will cook it on the middle rack until it reaches a temperature of 150 and see if I can get closer to the 165 desired internal temperature.
Quick & easy. I used the jarred minced garlic and bottled lemon juice, this is what I had in the house. Needed to double since I had 4 breasts. I did NOT quite double the oregano and left the original amount of the thyme and found it to be plenty seasoned. And definitely needed only 15-20 minutes cooking time and less then 5 minutes under the broiler.
This was easy and delicious! I did brine the chicken for a few minutes (3 T salt to 3 cups water) and did not marinate as long as they recommend, BUT it turned out great! Rice and roasted asparagus, bam! Wonderful meal!
I made this recipe two weeks ago. It was a hit all around. The chicken is tender and tasty and the recipe is easy and calls for ingredients in most kitchens. After 1 year of shelter in place, this is a great, easy recipe to add to the rotation.
This recipe was delicious. I followed the advice of other reviewers by marinating the chicken, in the fridge, for about 45 minutes. I also added 1 can of artichokes without the juice from the can. I served it over couscous with a dash of pepitas and slivered almonds. My family loved it!
This was pretty simple to make. The only thing I would add is to cover the pan with aluminum foil and then uncover it when you broil it. Additionally, cut up the chicken into long strips or bite sized pieces before you marinate it. If you leave the whole chicken breast to soak, the middle won’t get much flavor. Pretty easy!
I made this last night, it was quick and easy! Everything that the recipe called for I already had! After work, I just went home washed and pounded my chicken breasts down, made the marinade, (I put in a Ziploc bag and let marinade for an hour, though, next time I will let marinade overnight) and popped in the oven! I served with wild rice and broccoli. I brought one to go with my salad for lunch today! It was GREAT, I will keep it in rotation for my chicken loving husband! Thanks!!! (Sorry, I didn't take a photo to share!)
I have to give it 4 stars as I made changes to the original recipe to make it more flavorful. I added garlic salt, garlic powder and fresh garlic (we love garlic in our family!), lots more lemon juice, some sambal olek paste for heat and some garam masala. Baked at 400 F for 30 minutes. It turned out moist and flavor packed. Big hit with the family!
This was easy and delicious!! I split the breasts that I had so they were thinner and marinated for about 30 minutes. The only change I made was garlic powder instead of fresh garlic other than that I stayed with the recipe! I made sure to not overcook the chicken and watched the time! It was a hit with my family!
I followed the marinade recipe exactly; instead of baking, I first chopped the chicken into ~1” pieces and cooked in in a skillet using a lid part of the time to avoid it drying out, then browned it at the end. I served it a mixture of okra, cherry tomatoes, green onion, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Delicious! A diced green tomato is the one thing I didn't have that would have made it even better!
I enjoyed this recipe and will make it again. The flavours were nice and light, but a nice change to the usual, boring chicken breasts that’s have become so standard. I think I’d marinate a little longer and consider covering the chicken first with tin foil then removing and broiling it, but it was good.
Made it exactly as written. Kinda sorry I scaled it down to two servings. If I had left it as four, we would've had leftovers. :) Husband and I gobbled it down. Loved the lemony tang and ease of making. Will absolutely add this to my "easy weekday" recipe list!
I followed the recipe exactly except for the broiler part. I am not particularly fond of skin off chicken breast, would much rather have thighs. The result was very tasty, but even though I only cooked them to 180* they were still dry.
