Easy Mediterranean Baked Chicken Breast

One of our go-to recipes for chicken breast that we make often during the week because it's so easy. Chicken breast gets marinated in Mediterranean flavors like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs and then baked in the oven.

Recipe by Silke

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper on all sides and place in a bowl or lidded container. Combine olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, and thyme in a small bowl and pour marinade over chicken breasts. Marinate for 10 minutes at room temperature.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Set one oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

  • Place chicken breasts into a baking dish and pour marinade on top.

  • Bake chicken on the middle rack of the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 35 to 45 minutes, depending upon thickness. Move baking dish to the top rack and broil chicken until well browned, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 47.4g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 129.2mg; sodium 191.3mg. Full Nutrition
