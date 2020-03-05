Moistest Sugar-Free Zucchini Muffins Ever

These muffins are the softest, moistest, most delicious that I have ever had, and they're sugar free! They can even be turned paleo with a few substitutions. Seriously, they are so good that I created an Allrecipes account just to share them!

By rplouse29

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • Combine banana, butter, egg, and coconut oil in a bowl; mix until well combined. Add zucchini and vanilla extract; mix well.

  • Combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a separate bowl. Add gradually to zucchini mixture, stirring until well combined. Stir in milk slowly. Scoop 1/4 cup batter into each muffin cup. Sprinkle each muffin with 1 teaspoon brown sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

For paleo muffins, substitute butter with coconut oil or a banana, and use coconut milk.

Optional: Sprinkle 1 teaspoon brown or coconut sugar over each muffin before baking. It gives them a great crunch!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 6g; cholesterol 26.1mg; sodium 150mg. Full Nutrition
