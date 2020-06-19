Authentic German Lebkuchen

This recipe is over 150 years old and has been baked by my family for many generations for Christmas. They are much easier to make than other lebkuchen and ingredients have been updated to what's available now. They are made with almond flour, hence are gluten free and also contain no dairy.

Recipe by Ruth

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings: 25
25
Yield:
25 lebkuchen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange backoblaten (German baking wafers) on top, leaving a 1-inch space between them.

  • Combine almond flour, sugar, eggs, ground hazelnuts, candied lemon and orange peel, ground cinnamon, vanilla sugar, and ground cloves and mix into a firm dough.

  • Shape mixture into balls. Arrange balls on the prepared wafers; press gently to flatten into 1/2-inch-high rounds.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light brown in color, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Place chocolate in top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until chocolate is melted, about 5 minutes. Cover the top of each lebkuchen with chocolate.

Cook's Notes:

Traditionally lebkuchen are iced 3 different ways - milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and plain icing (confectioners' sugar mixed with lemon juice). Try all 3 ways!

You can get Back Oblaten in German specialty stores or order them online.

211 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 9.3mg. Full Nutrition
