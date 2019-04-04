Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt Cake

9/1/08: My husband and kids have raved over this cake since I first made it. I have also made it for friends and family and they all love it as well. The only changes that I made were to omit the poppy seeds (could not find any) and I added 1/4 cup lemon juice to the batter. I used the glaze recommended on the reviews and its soooo good. This is a keeper in our family. To make the glaze I used 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and 1/4 cup-1/2 cup lemon juice. UPDATE: 12/15/08: I have made this recipe so many times. It is a definite favorite in our house and I have been asked for the recipe as well. I have since changed how I make this to make it a little less moist. I think after making this several times 2 TBS of Lemon Juice to the batter is plenty and I use 1/4 cup Oil with no problems. I also use Lemon Pudding Mix instead of Vanilla. I have made the glaze using less and its still really good. 1/2 cup Powdered sugar 1/4 cup lemon juice works well together poured over the cake. I did also incorporate the Poppy Seeds this time & love that in there. Thank you so very much again!