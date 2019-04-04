Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt Cake
This is an easy, moist lemon and poppy seed cake that was my grandfather's favorite.
This cake was delicious. I made a few modifications though. I used a white cake mix instead of lemon, but lemon pudding instead of vanilla. Also, I added 1 tbsp. of lemon extract, which I thought was going to be too much, but it was perfect! I cut the amount of oil in half, and added a cup of applesauce - it was the moistest cake I've ever had. This recipe is definitely a keeper.Read More
This cake was delicious. I made a few modifications though. I used a white cake mix instead of lemon, but lemon pudding instead of vanilla. Also, I added 1 tbsp. of lemon extract, which I thought was going to be too much, but it was perfect! I cut the amount of oil in half, and added a cup of applesauce - it was the moistest cake I've ever had. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I love this cake, my husband loves it and all the adults in the neighborhood love it. We liked it so much I've made 4 in the last two weeks and none lasted more than 2 days. I followed the recipe with two exceptions. I used lemon pudding mix. I made a glaze using the juice of one orange and one lemon (large) combined with 1 1/3 cup powder sugar, combined in a sauce pan, stirred over low heat until just before boiling. After the cake has cooled 10-15 minutes I remove it from the bundt pan, pour half of the glazing into the pan, put the cake back into the pan (be careful to match up the patterns of the cake and the pan), then pour the remaining glazing on top and let it soak in. It seems like a lot of glazing, but just be patient, it will soak in. After the glazing has soaked in (about 5 minutes), remove the cake from the pan. It is lip smacking good and lemony. All my neighbors enjoy this cake. My young children (4 and 6 yr olds) like the cake but not the glazing part, I suspect they don't like the lemony taste.
This is really good for a cake mix recipe--normally I'm not a cake mix fan, but I needed something quick and easy, so I tried this, and it was really good. I did soak the poppy seeds and they were less crunchy, and I did use the full amount and thought it was fine. I also used lemon pudding mix, and I definitely wouldn't use anything else---if you're making a lemon cake, make a lemon cake. I made a powdered sugar and lemon juice icing and put over it while warm and recommend this as well. Very easy and good and my husband loves it.
Wonderful recipe. This was just what I was looking for. I think that mine only baked about 45 minutes. Even then, it probably could have come out of the oven 5 minutes sooner. Still delicious. For glaze, I used 1.5 cups confectioner sugar and 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice. I poked holes in the top before pouring on the cake. B/F and I have eaten half of the cake in the last 2 hours. Yum!
9/1/08: My husband and kids have raved over this cake since I first made it. I have also made it for friends and family and they all love it as well. The only changes that I made were to omit the poppy seeds (could not find any) and I added 1/4 cup lemon juice to the batter. I used the glaze recommended on the reviews and its soooo good. This is a keeper in our family. To make the glaze I used 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and 1/4 cup-1/2 cup lemon juice. UPDATE: 12/15/08: I have made this recipe so many times. It is a definite favorite in our house and I have been asked for the recipe as well. I have since changed how I make this to make it a little less moist. I think after making this several times 2 TBS of Lemon Juice to the batter is plenty and I use 1/4 cup Oil with no problems. I also use Lemon Pudding Mix instead of Vanilla. I have made the glaze using less and its still really good. 1/2 cup Powdered sugar 1/4 cup lemon juice works well together poured over the cake. I did also incorporate the Poppy Seeds this time & love that in there. Thank you so very much again!
So moist and delicious! This was so good, we couldn't stop eating it. I did make a glaze with powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla to drizzle over the top.
Want it crunchy? This is my boys FAVE cake, and we add crunch easily: After buttering the pan, I sprinkle with raw sugar. It makes for crunchy sweet edges that makes this cake, everyones fave, and you don't have to frost it!
This cake was so yummy! Quick, Easy and OH SO Moist. I used the full amount of poppy seeds and soaked them; I also used Lemon pudding mix instead of the Vanilla. I baked this little heart shaped aluminum tins for Valentines Day and drizzled them lightly with icing made from concentrated lemon and confectioner’s sugar.
I used lemon pudding- my mom always did and we think its just too bland if you use vanilla. If you want lemon cake, you should make lemon cake!
This cake is moist and has an intense lemon flavor - very yummy! I used a glaze recommended by another reviewer -juice of 1 orange and 1 lemon mixed with 1 1/3 cup powdered sugar. Heat the mixture just until boiling. I poured the whole amount over the top of the cake after I poked holes in it. I used the poppy seeds but I think next time I'll omit them and just have lemon cake.
I made this for my husband who misses the cake he use to get from the grocery store in the midwest and this was EXCELLENT. He loved it. I soaked the seeds for 1.5 hours in the milk, used lemon instant pudding and topped it off with a glaze I made with powdered sugar, milk, and toasted almond slices, I also put in a little almond extract in the glaze. I baked this using heart molds and a mini bread pan. Baked at 325 for approx 25 (keep checking though b/c I am not sure of the exact cooking time but it didn't take 30 min that for sure) and it came out perfect. They were SO MOIST and the crust wasn't hard! I definitely will make this again and again, use the molds or even make cupcakes.
Love this cake. It's easy and inexpensive to make, comes out moist and light, and was a big hit with the family. I did what several reviews have suggested and used lemon pudding mix in place of vanilla, but otherwise made it according to the recipe here. Marvy!!
Made the cake exactly per the recipe. Came out really great and everyone liked a lot. Soft and moist!
I thought it was pretty good, I'm more of a chocolate girl ;) I greased and floured my pan and it still stuck just a tad..so be sure to do a good job on that.
Excellent cake with modifications. I used lemon pudding instead of vanilla. I also used 1/4 cup of lemon juice and 3/4 cup of water instead of 1 cup of water. No need to soak the poppy seeds, so I left out the milk. The cake had a nice crunch and slight lemon flavor. It was delicious. I made it twice in one week for two different groups. Everyone loved it. It does not have an overly lemon taste. It has flavor which a cake mix does not. Also, cooking time in a bundt pan was closer to 50 minutes not 60.
Excellent! My daughter who is 6 normally doesn't like anything with lemon in it, loved this cake. My husband and myself liked it because it was best after sitting for a day. My oldest son loved it and normally loves sugary sweet things so it was a great cake for the enitre family. I did substitute lemon pudding mix for the vanilla and it turned out great.
This is a great, easy recipe -- very similiar to the one my grandmother used to make when I was a child.
Awesome! Because we really LOVE lemon, I used lemon pudding, added some lemon zest and followed another reviewer's suggestion for a glaze. I soaked the poppyseeds and didn't reduce the amount; we found that it was just right. I baked this for a birthday and topped it with a light dusting of confectioners' sugar. This cake was moist and a whole lot less bother to make than my usual lemon poppyseed cake. Thank you!
Excellent recipe and very easy to make when in a rush for last minute company. Delicious, moist, and one I would highly recommend.
love this recipe except poppy seeds require a small jar of them at $4 a jar. Bible group loved it.
Very good! Moist, lemony and yummy. I didn't have vanilla pudding so I substituted lemon and it tastes wonderful. I'm not sure why the poppy seeds needed to soak in the milk - I didn't notice any significant change in them after their milk bath. I personally think that next time I make that (and there will be a next time) I'll not bother soaking the seeds. A++++ recipe.
Moist and zippy! This recipe is a keeper. I followed the recipe as written. Outstanding results!
Super easy. Instead of using 1 cup water I used 3/4 water and 1/4 cup of lemon juice. I also used a lemon cake mix in place of the vanilla cake mix. Very moist and very good.
I used 1/4 c. Oil and 1/4 c. Lemon juice, as a review suggested. Used vanilla pudding, but I think lemon pudding would be great! Glaze was 1 1/2 c. P sugar and 1/4 c. Lemon juice. Delicious!
Made as directed except added 1 tbsp of lemon juice, and made a powdered sugar glaze for it! Good and very moist. Best eaten the same day, I thought.
Easy. I added a lemon-sugar glaze. Probably will keep looking for a better recipe. Not at all bad, just not IT.
I wish I could give this a 10 star! I made this for a friend of mine at work as lemon cake is his favortie cake.. he siad this was the best lemon cake he has ever had! This was fantastic!!! I did make the orange lemon glaze one reviewer suggested. I will for sure make again!!!!
This wasn't the recipe I was hoping for. It would, however, make a great bread or muffin. I tried making it also the opposite, yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding, same great taste but took "breadish", if thats a word.
yum!
Awesome! I made two modifications to the recipe. First, I used applesauce in place of the vegetable oil. Second, I used lemon instant pudding instead of vanilla. Instead of a lemon confectioner’s glaze as topping, I melted about 8 ounces of Andes Mint chocolates in a double-boiler. I let the chocolate cool a bit before spooning it over the cake then added pieces of marchino cherries over the chocolate. Once the chocolate cooled (I put the cake in the refrigerator to cool it), I used a vegetable peeler and shaved a few of the extra Andes Mint chocolate bars over the cake. It was outrageously good.
used lemon cake and lemon pudding- only 40-45 mins in the oven was necessary- made glaze with 1 1/2 c icing sugar & 1/4 c lemon juice
Needs some sort of glaze.
This recipe was quite good, but mine was a little dry. I took it out after 40 minutes, so start checking it early! Also, I didn't find it necessary to soak the poppy seeds in milk; I just added them in plain, and only used half as many as the recipe calls for. I also added about 1 tsp. lemon zest. My guests adored this cake and asked for the recipe!
This cake was great- I don't like poppy seeds so I left them out and just used the milk. This cake was verymoist and easy- was gone within a day!! Thanks!
Phenomenal.
Based on suggestions in other reviews I made a few changes: I only used 1/4 c oil, and added 2 tbsp lemon juice to the batter. I also used lemon pudding and added a lemon and orange juice glaze. It was very light and I didn't think the lemon was overpowering at all. I baked for 55 min and that was a little too long. My 2 yr old loved it too!
really good. i used yellow cake mix and butterscotch instant pudding, really good!
Very yummy! I made this as directed and there was plenty of lemon flavour for my taste. I didn't let the poppy seeds soak for that long...maybe 10 minutes (which probably did nothing). However, I loved the little bit of crunch! Oh, I also added a lemon glaze - just sugar and lemon juice. So I guess I didn't make it exactly as directed. It was delicious, though. Definite keeper!
This cake is AWESOME! My husband said it's the best cake he's ever eaten -- and he doesn't even like lemon or poppyseeds. Only changes I made were applesauce for 1/2 of the oil and added about 2 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice in place of water.
Wonderful cake...I've been making it for many years!!! FRIENDS AND FAMILY love it!!! Very often I'll make it using two loaf pans or 1 9x 13 pan...anyway you slice it....DELICIOUS!!!!! TRY IT...YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU DID!!!!! carol j.
I was having a craving for something lemony and had everything on hand for this cake. It was very good, and satisfied the craving!! Thanks Shanna
Easy Peasy and super yummy. I've done it as written, and also with yellow cake mix & lemon pudding, and lemon cake mix and lemon pudding. All taste great :)
I just made cupcake with this recipe and they turned out great! I made a few adjustments to lower the fat and it did nothing but make it more moist and amazing. I subbed the oil for apple sauce, used fat free milk and added only 1 whole egg and 3 egg whites. I also glazed them with a milk, powdered sugar and lemon juice mixture. So light and delicious!!
I love leom poppy seed cake and this was the best I have ever had. I made it for Christmas as a treat for the office and everyone wanted to know if it was from a bakery and from where! I have made several times already, and when I am at the last piece, I dice it and place at the bottom of a dessert glass and top with fruit salad and a scoop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for a fantastic extension of the dessert! Thank you for the recipe.
Very moist cake; used lemon pudding mix as well.
I give this recipe 4 stars as is. If you add a glaze then it's definitely a 5 star recipe...especially since it is so easy.
This was delicious. Like several others I did use lemon pudding mix.
Turned out great. Replaced some water with lemon juice and added lemon zest for extra lemon flavor, but followed the rest exactly. Topped with lemon glaze (lemon juice, power sugar, and zest)
I made these into muffins along with a variety of others. The Lemon Poppy Seed were a definite favorite! After cooling for about 10 mins I made a glaze with the juice from two large lemons and approx 3/4 C Pwd Sugar (stirred in slowly). These are DE-LISH! And I will definitely make them again!
This was delicious and so moist. I used lemon cake mix and lemon pudding mix. After it cooled and was turned out on my cake platter, I poked holes with a toothpick and poured my glaze over it. Glaze: I squeezed the juice of one lemon and one orange along with a bit of zest of both, into a small sauce pan and added 1 1/4 cup powdered sugar. I wisked until it came to a boil and then poured it over the cake. YUMMY!
This recipe was great. My husband loves lemon cake and I made this one for his birthday. Everyone raved!
I cooked mine in 3 mini loaf pans at 350 for 35-40 minutes.
Great-tasting and moist crowd pleaser. This lemon bundt cake was fantastic and very easy to make. I also created a glaze of vanilla, powdered sugar, and milk, which was an excellent addition. Thanks for the great recipe!
This cake was wonderful with a few modifications. I used lemon cake mix and lemon pudding and I added a tsp of pear essence. I beat the egg, oil, water and essence until well blended. I added the dry mix and beat well. With the poppy seed mixture, I added a one eight ounce can of crushed pineapple (well drained) and about a half cup of shredded coconut. It was A M A Z I N G!!!!
This cake came out very light and moist tasting. Nice lemony flavor. I dusted it with icing sugar. Brought it to work this morning and have been asked to make it for an upcoming baby shower, to accompany a fruit tray for a light dessert. Coworkers devoured the cake, with rave reviews!!! Will definitely make again and again.
This is rated 4* because it has too many poppy seeds. You could easily cut the amount by half and still have plenty. Also the batter looked slightly runnier than it should when I finished mixing so I added about 1/4 cup more of sifted selfraising flour and this did the trick. I melted a few squirts of bottled lemon juice and some icing sugar in a saucepan and spread the glaze over the hot cake with a pastry brush.
I was trying to duplicate a cake a friend of a friend brought to my house for dessert. I found this recipe and it is terrific. My changes...to my chagrin, as I was half way through preparations I found that I didn't have any vegetable oil, only olive oil or butter. So...I used a cube of butter to substitute for the half cup oil. While probably not as light as the original recipe, it was still great. Since it is just my husband and I, I cut the cake into serving sized pieces and froze them. It's wonderful right out of the freezer.
I took this easy to make cake to a bbq and the guests loved it! It's light, moist and doesn't need any extra sugar or frosting.
Made it today for my son's 10th birthday (at his request) and it was extremely easy and very delicious! I made the alteration to lemon pudding, baked it for only 50 minutes and finished it with a basic powdered sugar/milk/vanilla extract glaze - YUM! Next time I'm going to do a lemon glaze, as I think that will enhance it even more. Good stuff.
BIG HIT WITH THE FAMILY! Very moist! I used lemon flavoured pudding mix as some others have suggested and halved the poppy seed count. Other than that, I used a simple glaze of milk and confectioner's sugar - totally yummy!!
Tasted good! Quick and easy. I skipped soaking poppy seeds in milk (there is no need to!) I found it just a tad dry and I have a major sweet tooth, so I made a frosting (vanilla extract, sugar and milk) and drizzled it on top in a zig-zag pattern. It was the perfect way to dress it up!
I have made this recipe many times and for my family's taste, I reduce the poppy seeds to 2 tablespoons and add 1 teaspoon of lemon zest. I don't bother soaking the poppy seeds because I find it makes no difference to the final product. I also top the inverted cake with a glaze of 1 cup of icing sugar (powdered sugar) and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to a cooled cake so that it drools down the indentations. Pretty and delicious.
Some alterations I made are: replace eggs with egg substitute and replace all the oil with an equal amount of applesauce and I used lemon pudding mix instead of vanilla. I also added lemon zest of one lemon. The result was fantastic!
Really yummy made it in mini loaf pans , everyone loved it. I am a lemon lover so I think next time I will use lemon pudding instead of vanilla.
Awesome recipe. I didn't realize that I needed to soak the poppy seeds. So my brilliant husband suggested I cook on a low heat in a saucepan the poppy seeds and milk. It worked! and I was able to make the cake within 15 minutes. Just be sure to constantly stir over a low heat.
Wonderfully simple and very moist! A great one to use as a base recipe & try variations with!! Thank you so much! I have already passed it on to our neighbor who enjoyed it! I only soaked poppy seeds for 20 minutes or so, and it was still great!
If you think that's good try lemon pudding Yumm
My husband, who normally rarely eats dessert, loves this cake. The only thing I change is that I add a dash of lemon essence to the cake mix and then do a lemon juice/butter/iccing sugar glaze. It has become a staple around our house.
I live in the dorms..so my resources are limited. I used the dry ingredients from a recipe for cake, I used lemon pudding. I didn't want to spend two hours creating poppy seed so i let it simmer in milk in a pan while i put together the other ingredients. also i used melted butter and oil... not all my choices were great, but i really stand by using scrath cake than mix.
i made this recipe exactly as it read except I only soaked the poppyseeds for about ten minutes. I made 24 cupcakes instead of the bundt cake and they were amazing!! I topped them with a cream cheese frosting and I couldn't be happier with the outcome! I am making a two tiered wedding cake this weekend and the bride has requested lemon poppy seed and I think this recipe will be perfect for it!
I used a mini bundt pan. I added a lemon glaze. They came out fine, but not what I was looking for.
This cake was eaten for dessert and then for breakfast the next morning. My family couldn't get enough of it. I drizzled a lemon glaze on it while it was still warm.
This cake was delicious! I used 1/2 cup applesauce instead of the oil and it was super moist and healthier! I only soaked the poppyseeds for about 10 minutes and they were fine.
This was a super hit! I substituted 1/2 cup apple sauce for the oil and used non-instant vanilla pudding mix (by mistake). This was DELICIOUS! Keeper!
This was very delicious and moist. It holds its shape well due to the pudding mix.
Very yummy, used applesauce instead of oil! Used just half of the poppy seed too... still plenty in cake. Also made a lemon juice/confectioners sugar glaze. Very tasty!
This cake was EXCELLENT! It was so yummy yummy yummy!
I added a teaspoon of lemon zest to the batter-- great flavor!
This recipe just did not work out for me. Followed exactly but even though I baked for an extra 10 minutes and the tester came out fine, this was still not cooked in the middle. Just did not like both the taste or the texture. I won't be making this recipe again.
Easy and yummy! No need to subsititute or change anything in this receipe.
Wonderful....I'll make it again. It's a keeper for my family. Moist and just a great recipe.
This recipe did not come out like I expected from all the rave reviews. First of all, the recipe says to bake the cake for 60 minutes, however I checked it at 40 minutes and it was already overdone. I thought the pudding mix would add something to the cake, but the end result didn't taste any better than a plain old cake mix cake. I will keep looking for a lemon poppy seed cake recipe that suits my tastes better.
I wish I could give this one more stars!!!!!!I used sugar free pudding because thats all i had on hand and it came out WONDERFUL!!!!!!!!I will make this a ton more times,Thanks for a great recipe!
I used this recipe to make cupcakes. This recipe is of course not meant to be cupcakes so they sort of sunk in after they cooled, but they tasted phenomenal and after we put frosting on top you couldn't tell they were sunken in. I did use lemon pudding mix instead of vanilla and I used the lemon cream cheese frosting(the one with lemon juice and zest) from this website and they were so perfect. many people told me they were better than sprinkles, and I agree!
Very moist and delicious. I substituted apple sauce for the oil and made muffins. I lined and then filled the muffin tins 3/4 full. It made 24 muffins.They didnt rise very high but still tasted great.
This is an exceptionally good cake! I have used this to make a traditional lemon poppyseed bundt cake, but I've also omitted the poppyseeds and used it for a lemon cake layered with lemon curd filling and frosted with vanilla bean buttercream. In either form this recipe always gets RAVE reviews.
This cake was good however I tweeked it a bit to my liking. I used the lemon pudding instead of vanilla. If you wasnt vanilla you should use vanilla cake...I also cut back a bit on the poppyseeds. I think that 1/4 cup is too much. I also made a glaze for the top of it with powdered sugar, lemon juice and water and added sliced almonds to the top of it. It was very pretty. Oh, I forgot I also added a bit of almond flavor to the cake batter.
This was very good and moist. I added 1 tsp of lemon flavoring and subbed 1 cup of applesauce for the 1/2 cup of vegetable oil. I love how quick and easy this was!
Only soaked the seeds as long as it took to do the first few steps and didn't seem to impact the great taste of the cake! Cooked it 5 minutes less and it was perfect!
I made this for our annual block party yesterday and it was a big hit. It was also so simple and easy to make. I always bake from scratch but this was a combination of boxed and homemade ingredients. I will definitely be playing with this recipe to try different flavor combinations. Thanks for sharing - no wonder your grandfather loved this cake.
I really liked this recipe,however I did change one thing. I don't like poppy seeds so I omitted them and the milk and frosted it with the lemon cream cheese icing recipe I found here. Very Good!
This is soooo moist!! With in a couple of hours of making it, it was half gone!! I did add a lemon glaze to it while it was hot so that it would soak in, and it was mighty tasty!
excellent! my daughter-in-law requests this for her birthday every year. delicious and moist. i usually drizzle this with a thin lemon glaze.
This cake is moist and delicious. I didn't soak the poppy seeds, and I omitted the milk and it turned out great! It's a keeper!
I have never made a bundt cake but this was very easy and delicious. Everyone loved this cake! I added a glaze on top which topped it off.
Excellent cake. Took 45 minutes to test done. Cake is very moist and delicious. I topped with a lemon glaze (powdered sugar mixed with half lemon juice and half water until glaze consistency).
