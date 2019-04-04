Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt Cake

This is an easy, moist lemon and poppy seed cake that was my grandfather's favorite.

Recipe by Shanna Fenton

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak poppy seeds in milk for 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pudding mix. Make a well in the center and pour in water, oil, and eggs. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Blend in poppy seed mixture. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 55.1mg; sodium 336.5mg. Full Nutrition
