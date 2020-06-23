Vegan Potato Soy Chorizo Tacos

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a vegan version of popular Mexican tacos made are traditionally made with potatoes and pork chorizo that are deep fried, but I prefer this healthier version where you just heat the tortillas on the griddle with a very small amount of oil until they are crispy. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]

By gem

prep:
10 mins
cook:
43 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Cook, covered, until potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, about 30 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water.

  • Transfer boiled potatoes to a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Mash with a potato masher, adding reserved cooking water to reach desired consistency.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet. Cook soy chorizo for 5 minutes. Add mashed potatoes and mix well.

  • Heat tortillas on a hot griddle over medium heat to soften them. Fill them with equal amounts of potato-chorizo mixture. Fold them in half and brush the outside of the tortillas with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place tacos on the hot griddle and cook, turning once, until crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
597 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 85.2g; fat 21.2g; sodium 961.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2017
Excellent! I've never had any luck in folding corn tortilla's without them tearing in half so I used mini tortilla's and piled it all on top instead. These came out really good and the tortilla's crisped up real nice. Doing them the way I did them I was afraid they would be soft and just fall apart when we went to pick them up but they held together like a pro. Thanks for sharing this healthier version! Read More
