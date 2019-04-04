Easy Halloween Mummy Cupcakes

4.7
4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Even if you're not an experienced cupcake decorator, these little mummies are super easy to make and my kids loved them at their Halloween party. You can use any dark-colored cupcake or muffin and turn them into a creepy mummy in a heartbeat.

Recipe by pieperle

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
18 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 3 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 12-cup muffin tins with paper liners, preferable dark-colored or Halloween-themed ones.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cake mix, water, eggs, and oil in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on low speed until moistened, about 30 seconds. Beat at medium speed until batter is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 21 minutes. Remove from oven and cool tins on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove cupcakes from the tins and cool completely on a wire rack before decorating, about 1 hour.

  • Spoon frosting in an pastry bag or a plastic bag with the corner cut off. Pipe strands of frosting onto the top and bottom of the cupcakes, leaving an oval eye shape exposed in the middle. Pipe 2 dots in the exposed middle for the mummy's eyes. Place 2 chocolate chips flat-side up in the middle of each dot for the pupils.

Editor's Note:

The directions for making cupcakes are based on the particular brand mentioned. Follow instructions on the box if using a different brand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 205.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022