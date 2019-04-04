Creepy Halloween Skull Cupcakes

You can use any chocolate cupcake or muffin recipe for these scary skull cupcakes which are always are hit at any Halloween party I bring them to. I was inspired by the movie 'Night of the Living Dead' when creating them.

Recipe by pieperle

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 12-cup muffin tins with paper liners, preferable dark-colored or Halloween-themed ones.

  • Combine cake mix, water, eggs, and oil in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on low speed until moistened, about 30 seconds. Beat at medium speed until batter is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 21 minutes. Remove from oven and cool tins on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove cupcakes from the tins and cool completely on a wire rack before decorating, about 1 hour.

  • Frost each cupcake with a thin layer of white vanilla frosting and refrigerate for 30 minutes to make decorating easier.

  • Remove cupcakes from fridge and apply a second layer of white frosting. Fill a piping bag outfitted with a small round tip with chocolate frosting and draw a skull face on the cupcakes: pipe large ovals for the eyes, two dots for the nostrils, and a large "stitched" smile for the mouth.

Editor's Note:

The directions for making cupcakes are based on the particular brand mentioned. Follow instructions on box if using a different brand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 234.4mg. Full Nutrition
