Mincemeat

4.1
8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This mincemeat recipe offers a traditional English treat that is usually used as filling for mince pies during Christmas. It tastes great mixed with vanilla ice cream as well. This version uses butter instead of the classic suet, which makes this mincemeat suitable for vegetarians. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.

Recipe by Ita

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 12-ounce jars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Mixed Spice:
Mincemeat:

Directions

  • Prepare mixed spice: Combine cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice in a bowl. Reserve 1 heaped teaspoon for the mincemeat. Store the rest in a small jar for a later use.

    Advertisement

  • Immerse two clean 12-ounce jars in simmering water until mincemeat is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Prepare mincemeat: Combine apple, sultanas, sugar, currants, raisins, and butter in a saucepan. Cook over low heat and stir gently until butter has melted. Stir in chopped almonds, orange zest, 1 teaspoon mixed spice, and cinnamon. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and set mincemeat aside to cool down for 30 minutes. Stir in brandy. Spoon into sterilized jars.

Tips

Be sure to use jars that are free of any cracks and/or rust.

Orange juice can be used instead of brandy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 5g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 32.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022