This mincemeat recipe offers a traditional English treat that is usually used as filling for mince pies during Christmas. It tastes great mixed with vanilla ice cream as well. This version uses butter instead of the classic suet, which makes this mincemeat suitable for vegetarians. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.
I used 2 big green apples. Used dried cranberries for currents and vanilla brandy Canned in the same way I do jams and jellies. After 2 weeks, I made the whole batch into a pie using a deep dish 10 inch pie plate. Everyone that said they liked mincemeat pie in general loved it. I got requests to make it again and again.
This is a brilliant recipe! Do NOT heed the naysayers and nit-pickers who want to make substitutions. It’s perfect! And thank you, supply chain, for forcing me to make my own. I will never go back. Merry Christmas!
I've never made mincemeat before (it's always been easier to buy it back in the UK), but I've been in the US for three years now. So for Thanksgiving I'm making a load of British treats for my american roomies. This is, hands down, the best tasting mincemeat I've ever tried. I had to replace the currants with dried cranberries, and I'm using orange juice rather than booze, but it's totally worth making for yourself.
Thank you for sharing! I made it, thought it looked a little runny after adding the orange juice, didn't have any brandy, but it thickened up nicely after cooling a bit more and tasted amazing. I will be making this again.
Soupy, not a good balance of ingredients. One apple to a whole cup of brandy! Also note the amounts given serve 24, which would be like a square inch of pie. After cooking, I added 2 pears, more raisins, and a bit of minute tapioca before baking in a pie.
