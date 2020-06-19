Schokoladenmakronen (Gluten-Free Christmas Chocolate Meringues)

These German Christmas cookies only need 5 ingredients and they are naturally gluten free. Try to use good dark chocolate, it will make a difference in the taste. When the cookies come straight out of the oven, the chocolate will be warm and melted, to die for! The finer the chocolate, the better the meringues.

Recipe by vewohl

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
6 mins
total:
1 hr 21 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 meringues
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Grate dark chocolate with a fine grater (such as Microplane®) into a bowl.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until stiff peaks form. Add sugar and vanilla sugar gradually, continuing to beat. Sift cocoa powder over grated chocolate; fold mixture with a spatula carefully into the egg whites.

  • Use 2 teaspoons to place little mounds of chocolate mixture 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are dried on the outside and slightly darkened on the bottom, about 30 minutes, depending on the size of the cookies.

  • Allow to cool on the baking sheets for 1 to 2 minutes, then carefully transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely, about 5 minutes.

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 0.5g; sodium 4.2mg. Full Nutrition
