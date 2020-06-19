These German coconut cookies (Kokosmakronen) are one of the most popular German Christmas cookies and use three ingredients. They are gluten free, lactose free, and very easy to make. Store in airtight containers.
Easy Three-Ingredient Gluten-Free German Christmas Coconut Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 45 Calories: 45.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.6g 1 %
carbohydrates: 5.4g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 4.8g
fat: 2.7g 4 %
saturated fat: 2.4g 12 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 0.5mcg
calcium: 1.3mg
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 4mg 1 %
potassium: 27.4mg 1 %
sodium: 6.5mg
calories from fat: 24
