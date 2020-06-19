Easy High-Fiber Pancakes

This short stack was made with 1/3 cup scoops. Top pancakes with butter, maple syrup, and/or powdered sugar. If storing in the freezer, cut pancake-sized sheets of waxed paper or parchment paper to separate. Store pancakes in a freezer bag.

Recipe by Teacher Creature

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk baking mix, bran meal, sugar, flax seeds, chia seeds, and baking powder in a large bowl until well mixed.

  • Whisk milk, eggs, oil, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl until well combined.

  • Make a well in the center of the baking mix mixture; add egg mixture 1 tablespoon at a time, whisking well after each addition, until batter takes 1 to 2 seconds to fall off the whisk.

  • Heat a griddle over medium-high heat. Grease with butter. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle about 4 inches apart and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip gently and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Note:

As pancakes finish, transfer to a baking sheet in the oven to keep warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 70.3mg; sodium 594.4mg. Full Nutrition
