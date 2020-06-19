Easy High-Fiber Pancakes

This short stack was made with 1/3 cup scoops. Top pancakes with butter, maple syrup, and/or powdered sugar. If storing in the freezer, cut pancake-sized sheets of waxed paper or parchment paper to separate. Store pancakes in a freezer bag.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.