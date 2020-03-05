Fern's Apple Crisp

Rating: 4.75 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This apple crisp recipe has been handed down through our family and is great a la mode.

By Bradford

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Apple Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Toss apple slices with 1 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in the baking dish. Top with 6 tablespoons butter.

  • Mix 2 cups flour, oatmeal, 2 cups brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Rub in 1 cup butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Add chopped nuts to the crumble topping if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
641 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 98.9g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 440.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (30)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Bonny Fortin - Kennedy
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2018
Made this tonight, I cut the recipe in half because I only had 5 cups of apples. It wasn't mentioned what size of pan to use so I used a 8 X 12 class dish, which was fine but I should have stuck with the original amount of ingredients for the topping. Other than that, it was just what I was looking for in taste. I would definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Rox
Rating: 2 stars
10/20/2019
Not enough fruit for topping, next time I would double the fruit. I cut sugar in 1/2 for both and it was still plenty sweet!!! Read More
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Bonny Fortin - Kennedy
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2018
Made this tonight, I cut the recipe in half because I only had 5 cups of apples. It wasn't mentioned what size of pan to use so I used a 8 X 12 class dish, which was fine but I should have stuck with the original amount of ingredients for the topping. Other than that, it was just what I was looking for in taste. I would definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Rhonda Barton
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2018
I added a dash of nutmeg and ginger. Yes I will make it again. This is the third time I have made this dessert. Everyone loves it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Heather Holden
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2018
Thee BEST Apple Crisp ever Made thanks Fren! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
charzie
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2018
my family absolutely loved it. the recipe I will be using from now on. Read More
Helpful
(1)
PINKFIREBALL21
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2019
I tend to reduce the sugar in most recipes and I felt this recipe definitely needed it. The fist time I made this crisp I reduced the sugar in the topping to 1 1/2 cups and it was still good. The second time I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and it was perfect! I have gotten rave reviews for this crisp either way and thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Paula Russell
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2019
This apple crisp was awesome. Not difficult to make. I liked the addition of the oatmeal in this recipe compared to others I have used in the past. Paula R. Read More
Advertisement
Joanna
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2020
This is a great recipe! Read More
Jacquelyn Foesier Rousselle
Rating: 3 stars
10/12/2021
This recipe results in an overwhelmingly sweet apple crisp. I followed the directions exactly. It didn’t say to peel the apples, so I didn’t. The peel helped remind us this dessert contained apples! The brown sugar can be cut way down here. I would change this recipe and add no more than two tablespoons to the apples, and no more than 3/4 cup to the topping…I would also reduce the rest of the topping ingredients across the board by half. The apple to topping ratio is way off. I think with these changes this recipe has potential. (I would also suggest peeling the apples if it’s your preference) Read More
Elsie
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2020
I made a half batch, with addinfgto the apple less than 1/4 cup orange juice, a couple pinches of fresh ginger, and a splash of balsamic vinegar. My gourmand relatives enjoyed it. Read More
Rox
Rating: 2 stars
10/20/2019
Not enough fruit for topping, next time I would double the fruit. I cut sugar in 1/2 for both and it was still plenty sweet!!! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022