Fern's Apple Crisp

Rating: 5 stars Made this tonight, I cut the recipe in half because I only had 5 cups of apples. It wasn't mentioned what size of pan to use so I used a 8 X 12 class dish, which was fine but I should have stuck with the original amount of ingredients for the topping. Other than that, it was just what I was looking for in taste. I would definitely make this again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I added a dash of nutmeg and ginger. Yes I will make it again. This is the third time I have made this dessert. Everyone loves it! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Thee BEST Apple Crisp ever Made thanks Fren! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars my family absolutely loved it. the recipe I will be using from now on. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I tend to reduce the sugar in most recipes and I felt this recipe definitely needed it. The fist time I made this crisp I reduced the sugar in the topping to 1 1/2 cups and it was still good. The second time I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and it was perfect! I have gotten rave reviews for this crisp either way and thanks for sharing! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This apple crisp was awesome. Not difficult to make. I liked the addition of the oatmeal in this recipe compared to others I have used in the past. Paula R.

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe!

Rating: 3 stars This recipe results in an overwhelmingly sweet apple crisp. I followed the directions exactly. It didn’t say to peel the apples, so I didn’t. The peel helped remind us this dessert contained apples! The brown sugar can be cut way down here. I would change this recipe and add no more than two tablespoons to the apples, and no more than 3/4 cup to the topping…I would also reduce the rest of the topping ingredients across the board by half. The apple to topping ratio is way off. I think with these changes this recipe has potential. (I would also suggest peeling the apples if it’s your preference)

Rating: 5 stars I made a half batch, with addinfgto the apple less than 1/4 cup orange juice, a couple pinches of fresh ginger, and a splash of balsamic vinegar. My gourmand relatives enjoyed it.