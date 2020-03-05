Savory Breakfast Cupcakes

Just wanted to experiment and it actually turned out to be delicious.

By Sid the Baker/Cooker

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
21 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
41 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 360 degrees F (182 degrees C).

  • Beat 1 egg in a bowl using an electric mixer. Add flour, milk, baking powder, brown sugar, and salt. Mix until smooth like pancake batter.

  • Whisk the remaining eggs in a separate bowl until fluffy.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sausage, breaking it up with a spoon, until browned and crumbly, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour about 1/4 inch of pancake batter into each cup of a 12-cup muffin tin. Add 1/4 inch of beaten eggs to each cup.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, about 8 minutes. Top cupcakes with sausage and continue baking until set, about 8 minutes more. Let cool, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use water instead of milk if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 178.6mg; sodium 469.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
