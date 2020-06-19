Easy Red Thai Curry with Chicken and Broccoli

This easy Thai curry with chicken and broccoli takes very little time and is nice and spicy. You can of course adjust the amount of curry paste to your liking.

Recipe by Eli

prep:
15 mins
cook:
11 mins
total:
26 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat and saute chicken until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and curry paste and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Pour in coconut milk and season with sugar and salt. Mix well. Add broccoli, cover, and simmer until broccoli is soft, about 7 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 760.2mg. Full Nutrition
