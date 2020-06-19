Easy Vegan Red Curry with Tofu and Vegetables

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You can use any vegetable combination for this vegan Thai curry. I usually just raid my fridge and use whatever needs to go. The cooking goes really fast, so it is best to do all the prep in advance. Do check the spiciness of your Thai curry paste before using it - there is a wide variety and you don't want to ruin your curry with too much curry paste. Better to start with a smaller amount and then add.

Recipe by lilofrance

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
9 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
49 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tofu and 3 tablespoons soy sauce in a small bowl and marinate for about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove the solid top layer of coconut cream from the coconut milk can and heat in a wok over medium heat. Add curry paste and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add tofu, broccoli, mushrooms, leek, and carrot and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Pour in remaining coconut milk and simmer until vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Season with soy sauce, lemon juice, and sugar.

Cook's Notes:

I have used bell peppers, leek, chard, carrots, cauliflower, green onions, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, and mushrooms in this recipe before, but really, any vegetable will work.

If you don't have a wok, you can also use a deep skillet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 25.3g; sodium 518.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022