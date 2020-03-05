Low-Fat Slow Cooker Glazed Meatloaf
This slow cooker meatloaf is lower in fat and cholesterol because you use 1/2 ground round and 1/2 ground turkey breast. This meatloaf will be moist, but not as greasy as other recipes for a slow cooker. May have some for leftovers, too!
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
If meatloaf is browning too quickly, turn the slow cooker setting to Low for 1 additional hour after applying the glaze.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 44.3g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 195.1mg; sodium 887.5mg. Full Nutrition