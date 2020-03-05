Low-Fat Slow Cooker Glazed Meatloaf

This slow cooker meatloaf is lower in fat and cholesterol because you use 1/2 ground round and 1/2 ground turkey breast. This meatloaf will be moist, but not as greasy as other recipes for a slow cooker. May have some for leftovers, too!

By goodycook

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a slow cooker with cooking spray.

  • Combine ground round and turkey in a bowl; mix until fully combined. Stir in bread crumbs, soup mix, parsley flakes, black pepper, and garlic powder. Add eggs, 1/4 cup ketchup, and mustard; mix well. Form meat mixture into a loaf. Place in the slow cooker. Cook on High until no longer pink in the center, about 6 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

  • Mix 3 tablespoons ketchup and brown sugar together in a small bowl to make the glaze. Spread over the meatloaf; continue cooking until glaze is set, about 1 hour more.

Cook's Note:

If meatloaf is browning too quickly, turn the slow cooker setting to Low for 1 additional hour after applying the glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 44.3g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 195.1mg; sodium 887.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

attila
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2018
Love this recipe. It came out moist and flavourful. Read More
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2017
Easy and yummy. I didnt have the full amount of the beef so mine was half beef and half turkey... still came out great. Not greasy and tastes wonderful cold in meatloaf sandwiches. Read More
shannastowe72
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2018
My husband loved this and ate it for 3 meals! Very delicious! Read More
Kelli Morgan
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2019
I love meatloaf and my husband and kids did not care for it. So I decided to give another try. when dinner was served they were all coming to the table "wow what smells so Good"? I dished out the meal and they were all in heaven. Read More
