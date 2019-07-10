Creme de Menthe Cake II

1 of 14

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is also from my mom and we grew up having this cake on special occasions. We call it Pistachio Creme de Menthe Cake. I love this cake and get many compliments when I bring it to potlucks. My recipe calls for 1/4 cup creme de menthe and 1/4 cup oil. This last time I made it I was out of creme de menthe and substituted 2 tsp. mint extract 2 TB water and 6 drops food coloring (I found this substitute online) but I didn't like it as much. It came out too minty and just not as good overall. So from now on I will always use the creme de menthe to get the wonderful results. My recipe calls for 6 oz dark chocolate - shredded but I now use mini semi sweet chips (about 1 cup) rather than shredding a dark chocolate bar it works great and so much easier. I put half the batter in the pan top with 1/2 cup mini chips and add remaining batter on top of the chips. Bake for 40 min at 350. Let cake cool for about 35 min then turn over onto plate. I melt the remaining chocolate (1/2 cup or more) and drizzle on top of cake. It's SO tasty. Enjoy! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy and very good. Took it to my Bible study and both ladies on either side of me asked for the recipe! There was enough left over for my kids to have some and all 3 loved it! I did however use vanilla pudding instead of pistachio and also added extra chocolate chips. Helpful (10)

Rating: 1 stars this was terrible... the only thing that saved it was the chocolate chips and there weren't enough of them... maybe i used a different creme de menthe... will never make again... waste of good ingredients Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Great cake! I like pistachios so I made it using the ingredients listed above and loved it! It was very easy to make and came out perfectly. If you aren't a fan of pistachios though try using a different pudding mix. Other people who ate it liked the cake but they thought the mint/pistachio combo was a bit weird. In the future I'm going to replace the pistachio pudding with vanilla or chocolate. Update: I altered this recipe by using Creme de Banana and banana pudding and it turned out very nicely. It tasted great and would be a good option as well. I also tried it with Creme de Menthe and vanilla pudding but liked the original recipe more! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I have used a very similar recipe from my mom for years. Since this was close to hers I thought I d give it a try. It has more creme de menthe more eggs but same ingredients (hers did have coconut). It came out great. Moist very flavorful and minty. We loved it. I followed the directions exactly down to greasing and flouring the tube pan. I recommend this simple yet tasty recipe.

Rating: 5 stars I have been making a version of this cake with same ingredients since we found the recipe in a church’s fundraising cookbook in the 80’s. Some people add frosting, it can stand alone, but we like a dusting of powdered sugar!

Rating: 5 stars The cake is delicious! We added a cream cheese frosting to it.

Rating: 5 stars We were hosting my FIL's birthday dinner the St. Patrick's Day weekend so I thought I'd combine the two occasions w/this cake. After I mixed the batter I realized I didn't have a bundt pan so I used an angel food cake pan and it worked well. I added a few drops of green gel to deepen the green color. I was going to make a vanilla glaze to drizzle over the cake but I forgot! No biggie because this cake doesn't need anything. Some enjoyed this topped w/vanilla ice cream while others enjoyed it plain. I'm ready to go enjoy a slice for breakfast right now;) THANKS for the recipe WILLOWSMOM99!