Watermelon Refreshing Green Smoothie

If you are like me, you like to eat your bananas separately, so what better way to sweeten up your smoothie than with a delicious watermelon? This watermelon spinach smoothie is refreshing, light, and sweet! Feel free to change up the quantity of the ingredients mentioned according to your taste. This is a great drink if you would like to put more vegetables than fruit but still get the great taste.

Recipe by Victoria Dus

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Place watermelon in a blender; mix until liquefied. Add spinach, broccoli, cucumber, apple, and celery; blend until smooth.

Cook's Note:

Watermelon is used instead of water, so the more you use the lighter and sweeter it will be.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 0.4g; sodium 53.5mg. Full Nutrition
