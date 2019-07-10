Poop Emoji Cookies

Since my daughter is obsessed with emojis and especially the poop emoji, for her birthday this year I made these poop emoji cookies as a treat to share with her class. Needless to say, they were a huge hit! They are based on a German cookie recipe and are different than American cookies — pretty dry and not very sweet as in Germany cookies are always eaten with tea or coffee. I'll be making them again as Halloween cookies.

Recipe by barbara

Ingredients

Decoration:

Directions

  • Combine flour, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, baking powder, vanilla sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Work in butter with your fingers until mixture resembles small crumbs. Add milk and egg; knead into a soft dough. Place in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Roll dough into long, thin 8-inch ropes, pinching one end into a pointy tip. Arrange in the shape of a little poop-mound with the pointy tip on top; place onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving space between individual cookies.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly darkened on the bottom and dried, 10 to 12 minutes. Carefully remove from baking sheet and transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely, about 2 hours.

  • Mix 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar with lemon juice to form a thin icing. Glue 2 candy eyeballs on each poop cookie and let dry.

Cook's Note:

Instead of vanilla sugar you can also use regular sugar and a few drops of vanilla extract.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 49.8mg. Full Nutrition
