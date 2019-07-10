Since my daughter is obsessed with emojis and especially the poop emoji, for her birthday this year I made these poop emoji cookies as a treat to share with her class. Needless to say, they were a huge hit! They are based on a German cookie recipe and are different than American cookies — pretty dry and not very sweet as in Germany cookies are always eaten with tea or coffee. I'll be making them again as Halloween cookies.
I made a few changes to your recipe and was much happier with the results. First I increased the powder sugar amount to 1 & 3/4 cups. Then I reduced the baking powder to 2 tsp. and reduced the Cocoa powder to 1/3rd cup. I also increased the milk to 1/3 cup. Everything else I left as is. Thanks for positing your recipe, it was a wonderful idea and I am glad I ran with it. My grands and great grandchildren love them.
I made the recipe as is and did notice it was a bit dry. I added about another 1/4 c of milk and that helped a lot. I like that it's not too sweet. U can always add more sugar to it. After my adjustment I liked it and so did my kids.
Made it according to the recipe, super dry and flavorless. Not sure if I'm gonna put eyes on them because the kids have tasted them and won't even eat them. Will probably save the eyes for cupcakes or something. Not impressed.
