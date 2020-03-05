Caramel Chicken

Quick and easy dinner recipe packed with flavor!

By cookingi

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 chicken thighs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk dark brown sugar, rice vinegar, water, fish sauce, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and crushed red pepper together in a bowl until sugar is completely dissolved.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add chicken; cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Pour in 1/2 cup of the brown sugar mixture. Cook and stir until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes more.

  • Pour in remaining sauce; cook until the juices run clear, 10 to 12 minutes. An instant-read thermometer should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Top with green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 70.3mg; sodium 1425mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

dcdiva
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2020
It is delicious. An immune system builder to boot Read More
