Asian Caramel Chicken Thighs

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Asian-style glazed chicken thighs great over jasmine rice.

By MelanieDawn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
16 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
36 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, water, fish sauce, green onion, jalapeno pepper, soy sauce, and garlic together in a bowl.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Add chicken and brown on all sides, about 3 minutes per side.

  • Pour 1/3 brown sugar mixture into the skillet. Cook on high heat until thickened and caramelized but not blackened, about 5 minutes. Add remaining mixture; simmer until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 5 to 7 minutes more. Remove from heat, cover, and let sit to thicken further, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 39.6g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 140.1mg; sodium 1677mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Debra Schulz
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2019
I don't know if I didn't have enough chicken but it was very salty so I would cut back on fish sauce and probably the soy sauce. I will make it again because its got a good flavor. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2018
This was okay but too sweet for us. I am very familiar with fish sauce and cook with it often but 1/3 cup was overkill in my opinion. It smelled awful cooking. I was glad it didn't taste as strong as it smelled. If you like stir-fry's that are more on the sweet side I think you would enjoy this. I do however recommend scaling the fish sauce back to 1/4 cup. Read More
