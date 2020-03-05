Asian Caramel Chicken Thighs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 498.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 39.6g 79 %
carbohydrates: 42.3g 14 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 41.1g
fat: 18.5g 28 %
saturated fat: 4.8g 24 %
cholesterol: 140.1mg 47 %
vitamin a iu: 208.3IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 17.8mg 137 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
vitamin c: 4mg 7 %
folate: 28.9mcg 7 %
calcium: 67.5mg 7 %
iron: 2.6mg 14 %
magnesium: 75.5mg 27 %
potassium: 496.4mg 14 %
sodium: 1677mg 67 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 166.3
