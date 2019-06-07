Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!

Recipe by Diana71

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse chicken thighs and pat dry with paper towels. Heat oil in the pot of an electric pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot) on Sauté mode; add chicken. Cook until browned, about 6 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate, reserving drippings in the pot.

  • Place mushrooms, celery, and onion in the pot; cook and stir until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Place chicken back in the pot; add tomatoes and tomato paste. Sprinkle with herbes de Provence. Top with water and bouillon.

  • Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build. Cook for 11 minutes.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid carefully, turning it away from you. Test chicken for doneness; an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Season to taste with red pepper flakes and black pepper.

Tips

If a thicker sauce is desired, remove chicken and bring sauce to a boil on Sauté mode. Cook until reduced and thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 96.1mg; sodium 1072.6mg. Full Nutrition
