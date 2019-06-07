Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts because that is what my wife prefers, and that requires some changes to the recipe, but not such that it becomes unrecognizable from the original. I cut the chicken breasts in half and did not brown them. Chicken breasts tend to dry out fairly quickly. I then cooked them for 6 minutes instead of 11. They were perfectly cooked. I added an extra pound of mushrooms, an extra tbsp of tomato paste, and used better than bouillon instead of bouillon cubes. If you go the better than bouillon route you will need to add salt. Bouillon cubes are salty by themselves. Finally, after it was cooked I removed the chicken, turned the instant pot to sauté, reduced the sauce and added some corn starch to thicken it even more. I then shredded the chicken into large chunks and returned it to the sauce for about 2 minutes. Except for the added mushrooms and tomato paste I did little to change the taste, and I have to say it was and is wonderful. It is great the first time you eat it and better the second and third time. A great recipe. Thank you.

