Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts because that is what my wife prefers, and that requires some changes to the recipe, but not such that it becomes unrecognizable from the original. I cut the chicken breasts in half and did not brown them. Chicken breasts tend to dry out fairly quickly. I then cooked them for 6 minutes instead of 11. They were perfectly cooked. I added an extra pound of mushrooms, an extra tbsp of tomato paste, and used better than bouillon instead of bouillon cubes. If you go the better than bouillon route you will need to add salt. Bouillon cubes are salty by themselves. Finally, after it was cooked I removed the chicken, turned the instant pot to sauté, reduced the sauce and added some corn starch to thicken it even more. I then shredded the chicken into large chunks and returned it to the sauce for about 2 minutes. Except for the added mushrooms and tomato paste I did little to change the taste, and I have to say it was and is wonderful. It is great the first time you eat it and better the second and third time. A great recipe. Thank you.
Thought the chicken was stringy. I cooked a different but similar Instant Pot ecipe earlier this week that was a lot less hassle, and which just called for the raw chicken to be cooked for 11 minutes, then sit in NPR for another 11. If I were to make this again I would not saute the chicken first. I would saute the veggies and then cook the chicken without sautéing it.
Winner winner chicken dinner! This really does taste like it has simmered all day, and there is such depth of flavor. I followed the ingredients exactly, except that I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper before browning. I added in the tomato paste before adding in the chicken so I could stir it around easily to blend it in. My chicken thighs were rather large (8-9oz) so I set the Instant Pot for 12 mins instead of 11. Once the cycle was done, I removed the lid and simmered on LOW for 5 more minutes since the chicken was a little underdone. I then removed the chicken and simmered the sauce an additional 10-15 mins to thicken it up, as suggested in the recipe notes. The herbes de provence really make this dish! Absolutely DELICIOUS!
Flavors meld together like they've been simmering all day in a fraction of the time. A couple of small changes - I season the chicken prior to sauteeing. Instead of chicken bouillon cubes, I started using Better Than Bouillon Chicken Base as it contains much less salt and seems to have more flavor. I also added a small jar of Mancini Roasted Peppers (drained). I also NEVER use QR (quick release) for any poultry or meat as I find the meat comes out tough & rubbery. I cancel the pressure, then let the pot sit & NR (naturally release pressure) 15-20min. With that said, this dish is wonderful served over garlic mashed potatoes or if keeping to a low carb diet, over mashed cauliflower. YUM!! Thanks, Diana71. My family loves this!
This was very good ... I used frozen boneless skinless chicken thighs and increased the time to 13 minutes instead of 8 minutes. I did not brown the thighs, because they were frozen. I mixed the tomato paste with the stewed tomatoes; placed the frozen chicken thighs on top of the tomato mixture. I seasoned the chicken with the Herbes de Provence, and then piled the sauteed onion, celery, and mushrooms on top. Then, added the water and 3 tsp. of Tones Chicken Base. It was on the salty side, as I don't normally add much salt to my cooking. I think I will try 2 tsp. of the Chicken Base.
I definitely will make it again. I used an 8-pack of thighs, so I doubled all ingredients. No mushrooms on-hand, so I added diced zucchini and chopped kalamata and green olives. I sauteed the veggies, not the thighs. Inserted the trivet and stacked the thighs. About 1.5 cups of chicken broth, 14 oz can of tomato sauce, 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes, and a 6 oz. can of tomato paste was mixed and dumped over the chicken. Eleven minutes of high pressure, ten minutes of natural release, and ten minutes to reduce on sautee with the spices added. Delicious! The thighs came out as tender as a big-box store's rotisserie chicken.
Both an excellent use of the instant pot, and an excellent recipe. Saving this for more dinner parties.
It was delicious. My husband loved it. I didn't have stewed tomatoes. I checked recipes for stewed tomatoes call for a little sugar. I added 2 tsp sugar with a can of tomatoes. It turned out great, I will use stewed tomatoes next time.
Lots of flavour, easy to make. Will reduce chicken bouillon to 2 (was a little salty for our taste). Pick up the Herbs de Provence wonderful blend of herbs that really add to the flavour. Will be sharing this recipe and making it again.
Although I made a few changes based on what I had in my pantry, this recipe still warrants a solid five. Based on another review's recommendation, I used chicken breasts cut into chunks and did not saute them. I also diced three REAL carrots (not the carrot nubs everyone is buying these days) and made my own mixture of Herbes de Provence based on an internet search of what this mixture is comprised of and which, singularly, I did have at hand. In addition, I substituted a quarter of an ounce of sun dried tomatoes (not packed in oil) for the tomato paste. And instead of boullion cubes, I used Better than Boullion. After sauteing the veggies, I added everything but the chicken and pasta and put it under pressure for 15 minutes with a quick release and a good stir. I then added the chicken and put it under pressure for another 8 minutes, again with a quick release and another good stir. Finally, I added 3.6 ounces of penne pasta (with a good stir both before and after you cook) and put it under pressure for another ten minutes with a quick release. Served it with garlic bread, salad and parmesan for sprinkling and it was fabulous! The Instant Pot rocks!
Amazing! This as all I can say about this meal! I made it the other night with the following modifications: 1. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. 2. I used Italian Seasoning in place of the Herbs de Provence 3. I used Better than Bouillon (2 teaspoons) instead of 3 cubes. I did saute the chicken for about 6 minutes per side first in the Instant Pot (excellent kitchen device by the way!!) Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. Cooked the chicken for the full 11 minutes. Can I say "amazing" again? This dish will make your family and friends drool! And it makes YOU look like a very seasoned and talented cook! Add this one to my "dinner list!" And it was SO easy! The taste was incredible!
This was a very simple and very tasty meal! I substituted Rotel for the diced tomatoes to give it some heat, then served the broth and veggies over rice along side of the chicken. Really good! Great recipe!
I love this recipe and I've made it several times! It makes a ton of sauce, so I usually freeze the leftover sauce for a quick dinner. I just sauté some new chicken thighs and put the frozen sauce over top. Put it under pressure for the same amount of time and it comes out like new! Perfect as written.
This was my first attempt with my new Instant Pot and it turned out good. The sauce was really good. I didn't have the tomato paste, so I had to thicken the sauce with corn starch, added some salt and pepper to the sauce and spooned it over the rice and chicken. I made the stew with the leftover chicken and sauce, so I'm getting two meals out of this recipe.
I thought the flavours of this recipe were excellent. My children both enjoyed it and my daughter who eats very little meat finished her entire piece of chicken thigh. The only change I made was to add an extra can of stewed tomatoes and I also threw in a can of artichoke hearts as I had some on hand. I did find it too watery but I didn't follow the submitter's suggestion to saute the sauce after the pressure cooking finished. Next time I will definitely allow myself more time to thicken the sauce at the end because that was the only downfall to tonight's dinner.
Simple enough to make - this was the first thing I tried making when we got our Instant Pot, and it was a delightful experience. The chicken was delicious and tender without being over-seasoned, the sauce tasty. The flavors are subtle, which I liked a great deal - I could taste everything I put into the pot, none of the ingredients drowning out the flavors of everything else. I will say that the sauce is a bit thin at the end, so I'll probably do something to thicken it up in future - more paste, or cornstarch, etc, we'll see... but this will be made again!
Excellent! Lovely flavor overall and very tender chicken. I've had chicken cacciatore many times in my life, in some cases cooked by native Italians; this rates as one of the very best preparations. Small changes I made: three cloves of garlic rather than two, doubled the amount of mushrooms, used only two bouillion cubes, and I heated the sauce after pressure cooking to thicken it a bit.
Wow. Was looking to use a can of peeled yellow tomatoes I bought by accident. Being an average cook, here's what I did and it was DELICIOUS. Cento yellow tomatoes instead of stewed red 3 tsp minced garlic from jar (cleaning out fridge) 1 whole chopped onion 1/2 bag cauliflower tiny multicolor potatoes - about 1cup cut in 1/2 Italian seasoning (never heard of herbs de province) Followed instructions, just increased/added ingredients above. Even boyfriend loved it, and to him everything is "good." Also followed another reviewer's advice to let the Instant Pot naturally release steam, so chicken fell apart. Reviewers are right - flavors blended beautifully and tasted like it cooked all day!
This was so good and really easy! It was my first time using my instant pot and I really enjoyed it. The chicken was so tender and delicious and it was so easy to put together! I might make a few changes the next time I make it, but that’s personal preference, not because the original isn’t great! I’m definitely adding this to my go to recipes!
Changes: 1 sliced red pepper (could use 2), 28 oz can diced tomatoes and 1/2 c tomato sauce that I already had, a generous 1/2 c of red wine. I also had some sun dried tomatoes on hand that I decided to throw in. No complaints on that. All yummy and good to go.
Good basic recipe that can be customized to taste and ingredients on hand. Made with 2-lbs of chicken pieces and added a cut up green pepper. Used a tablespoon of Better Than Bouillon instead of 3 bouillon cubes. Used dry white wine instead of water. Cooked at high pressure for 10-minutes, waited 5-minutes and then opened the vent valve. Even the breast was moist and tender.
I will make this again! The whole family enjoyed this dish served over wide egg noodles with peas on the side. Here are the changes I made. I accidentally added the entire small can of tomato paste and I didn't have herbes de Provence so I used 1 teaspoon oregano and 1 teaspoon thyme instead. I also used boneless thicken thighs without browning them, as some suggested, and cooked it all for 13 minutes. Since I was leaving the house I let the pressure bleed off naturally . When I came home I removed the tender chicken from the pot and turned on the saute feature. Once the sauce was bubbling I thickened it with a little corn starch and water. Then I added the chicken back to the sauce and served.
Simple and delicious! I used a package of boneless, skinless chicken thighs (6 thighs total) and diced tomatoes instead of stewed (as that is what I had on hand). Other than those to slight modifications, I followed the recipe to a "T". We really enjoyed this, and I will definitely make this again - but will cut the chicken cubes back to 2, or try the "Better than Bouillon", as suggested by another reviewer, as this was a bit too salty for our tastes. UPDATE (2-24-19): I just made this again, using chicken legs, and I cut the chicken bouillon cubes back to 1-1/2 cubes, and it was perfect!
This is a delicious recipe, exactly as written. I've made it several times... It always turns out great. Once, I left out the mushrooms and increased the celery, and it was still good. Highly recommend!
I make this frequently- I use chicken broth versus bullion cubes and Italian seasoning versus Herbs de Provence. I also, shred the chicken from thighs and mix - dish is a big hit and inexpensive to make!
I made a bigger batch with 6 thighs and used boneless skinless chicken thighs because that’s what I had on hand. I should have made more. My family ate all the chicken and I saved the leftover sauce to eat with some chicken I’m cooking tomorrow. I thickened the sauce a bit and served it over pasta. I will definitely make it again!
I made this last night to serve over spaghetti and wow - it was terrific. I used 3 boneless chicken breasts because that's what i had on hand and used a 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes. I made the mistake of sprinkling salt and pepper on the chicken before i browned it - the additional salt was not necessary and i will omit next time. I may also try adding a bit of red wine next time. As other reviewers have suggested after releasing the pressure and taking the lid off: put it back on saute while you boil the pasta. It cooks down and gives a thicker consistency. It's on regular rotation this winter :)
I had to switch the steps around a little bit because I had frozen chicken breasts instead of thighs. Even so, it was delicious! (I cook in stages, I made it tonight, tomorrow I will make pasta to serve with it.)
It was our very first use of the instant pot, but despite our own neophyte ways, this recipe came out really delicious, and with a wonderful fragrance. If it turned out this well when I didn’t know what I was doing, imagine the next time.
It's a little longer than 1 hour cook, but that's OK. It tastes outstanding since the seared skin soaks up the spices and tomatoes. Note: I left out the red pepper since the littles aren't much for that kinda thing.
Tasty and easy. I made a couple of substitutions: 1) Used a couple of peeled fresh tomatoes in place of the can of stewed tomatoes 2) Used ~1/2 cup of salsa instead of tomato paste, red pepper 3) Used white wine (Viognier) instead of water
I don't know if it's the use of the IP or the recipe itself... but when cooked properly the chicken MELTS in your mouth! I knocked down a star because I think the tomato flavor hits you over the head. It was hard to enjoy the more nuanced flavors. But this may have been due to the ingredients I used, rather than the recipe itself. It's certainly worthy of a try!
This was surprisingly good; mainly because we're a breast-eating family. I took the dive and used thighs as written! (Please clean your thighs!) SCRUMPTIOUS!! As some suggested, I seasoned the meat before sauteing. Before cooking, I returned the meat to the pot AFTER adding the paste (added an extra tablespoon), the tomatoes, the Herbes De Provence (made from a recipe on this site), and the remaining ingredients (added about 1/3 C cooking wine, and used chicken base instead of bullion). This allowed me to mix the ingredients so they were better incorporated. After cooking I did a 10-minute natural release, removed the meat, and simmered for 10-minutes to thicken the sauce. We served the dish over spaghetti! Had no idea we were eating 'European'! Delicious and added to the rotation! (NOTE: The next day hubby and I tasted slightly more salt than we noticed the night before. Next time I'll either reduce the base or add more water since salt was also introduced from the wine.)
I only rated it a 4 because it needed salt. My husband liked it though. I had left over sauce. I will re-purpose it for a spaghetti sauce tomorrow. It was quite lovely smells after a hard day working in the cold. I WILL make this again and add salt and maybe a few other things. The base was great.
I added green pepper and more salt. I usually don't like salty food, but something with the instant pot - everything I make needs salt. It's weird. Otherwise, it was tasty and easy which is what is most important with instant pot recipes.
Simple and great! I added a red pepper and used chicken broth instead of water. I had 7 chicken thighs so I added an extra can of stewed tomatoes. Served it over jasmine rice. Impressive recipe in no time!!
This sauce was incredible! I had to substitute 2 boneless breasts cut in half for the thighs, and green and red peppers (total of 1 cup) for the celery, just so I wouldn't have to go to the store. I lessened the cook time to 6 minutes with 10 minutes NPR because breasts tend to be drier. I highly recommend this recipe! My husband and 20-year-old daughter agreed, it's a keeper.
This was my first instant pot meal. I am NOT an experienced cook, so everything takes me at least 3x the time estimated. But this was quick and easy, and DELICIOUS! I didn't have stewed tomatoes, so I used a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes and added about a tablespoon of sugar. (A substitute I found online.) I also added a about a teaspoon of salt to the sauce. It all worked great! My husband and picky daughter both loved this dish, and my husband wants me to make it again this week. The only change I'm going to make is to saute two batches of chicken, and double the recipe! THANK YOU for making my first instant pot meal a huge success! I'll definitely be making this again soon.
Ingredients are easy and the recipe itself is easy. This is delicious and it is now part of our weekly meals. We eat this over jasmine rice and it's so flavor and better than the one that takes hours. Definitely worth a try!
Excellent! We deleted the mushrooms due to allergies, and the tomato paste because we were too lazy to go to the store to get some; cheated with dried onions and garlic and it still came out great, in spite of ourselves!
Only my 3rd time using my multi-cooker and I needed to double the recipe so I was a little nervous. Fantastic!!! Everyone loved it. I added sweet peppers but that was all. Definitely saved this recipe to use again.
First IP recipe I made. It was awesome. I used six chicken thighs (sautéed two on the stove top and four in the IP) and used McCormick bruschetta seasoning mix instead of the herbes de Provence. Family and friends loved it. Will definitely make it again and again.
I cooked the chicken about 40 minutes, which was probably too long, BUT it fell off the bone! I did not use the celery. I used red fresh peppers, onions, salt and pepper. The chicken skin stuck to the Instant Pot container, but once I put the canned mushrooms and diced tomatoes in, I was able to loosen the bits and everything turned out well. I would probably put less liquid in it the next time. Otherwise, it was great!
When I opened the Instant Pot the spice smell seems to much for my taste but when I tasted it after reducing the sauce It was Fantastic. I made mine with skinless boneless chicken thighs and seasoned them with salt, pepper and onion powder I then sautéed them about 3 minutes. I removed the chicken breast, and sautéed the vegetables that I added a 1/2 of a green pepper and 1/2 red pepper chopped to medium dice. Deglazed the pot with red wine and added a 1/4 cup of red wine with the tomato and tomato paste, used a natural release and everything was perfect!!!!!!!
