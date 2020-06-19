Pangiallo laziale (Italian Christmas Cakes)

Pangiallo is a traditional Italian Christmas cake, originally from Rome. Dried fruits and nuts are mixed with oil, wine, and flour to create a humble yet tasty treat that is vegan to boot! Wrap in cellophane or Christmas paper and give as gifts to friends and family.

Recipe by lacucinadinadia

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine prunes, raisins, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, sugar, orange marmalade, candied orange peel, and cinnamon in a large bowl and stir to combine with a wooden spoon. Pour in wine and olive oil. Add flour and mix everything into a sticky dough, adding more flour if mixture does not stick together.

  • Shape mixture into 8 similar sized logs with wet hands and place onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Instead of prunes you can use any other dried fruit like figs or apricots, or a mix of all three.

Cool Pangiallo laziale completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
477 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 60.1g; fat 25.5g; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
