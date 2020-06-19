Chocolate Cantucci

Cantucci are typical Tuscan cookies, traditionally served with vin santo or red wine. They are also known as Italian biscotti because they are twice (bis) cooked (cotti). This version with dark chocolate is even yummier than the original!
Yummy recipe but my dough was still a little runny. Also should cool it longer before sliciing as the melted chocolate makes it a bit messy. Otherwise, I liked this first attempt at biscotti and plan to give them as Christmas presents.
This is the first time I’ve made a biscotti where I didn’t bake it twice, just put it in the shut-off oven for 30 minutes. I was worried that it would not have that crisp crunch that is so desirable in biscotti, but it did, wonderfully so. It was excellent. Next time I may add a few walnuts.
Easy recipe and tastes great! The only changes I made were--I added the zest of 1 large orange and about an eighth of a cup of juice before I turned it out to shape. It's really a thick dough but it was easy to shape. I needed to bake it 5 minutes longer but that made it really crisp after resting in the oven for 30 minutes. I'll be making this recipe again!
