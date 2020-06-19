Instant Pot® Cheesecake

Cheesecake? In a pressure cooker? You bet. A creamy cheesecake relies on beating lots of air into the batter before cooking it. It also requires steaming. When you bake a cheesecake in the oven, you also need to put a pot of hot water underneath the springform pan to ensure the top of the cheesecake does not crack. In an Instant Pot®, all you need is a little water and the trivet. The result is a decadent cheesecake with no fuss. Serve with fruit on top, such as ripe blackberries.
This is a phenomenal cheesecake that is light, fluffy, and super tasty. Since I have never made a cheesecake before, I followed the recipe exactly as written. I left the cream cheese, eggs, and sour cream out on the counter for a good while before I made the batter, as I have read that it's important everything be room temperature to get a consistent cake texture with no cracks. I used a pretty large lemon, so there was a lot of zest, and I'm glad because the hint of lemon flavor is so so good. I used a 6"x 3" aluminum cake pan, not a springform pan, and it turned out just fine (simply run a thin knife around the edge to release it). I also let the cake cool to room temperature before putting in the fridge. Since I love cherries, I got a can of cherry pie filling and serve a small bit warmed on the side with it. I will definitely make this again.
Decided to try this out, even though I have a FABULOUS cheesecake recipe for the oven. Followed the directions EXACTLY. When I opened the pot, the cheesecake was puffed up and some had blooped into the water in the pot. It’s now in the refrigerator ‘chilling’. We’ll see what it’s like when I actually try to serve it later. Not hopeful.
So I made this cheesecake and it was just delicious-- perhaps one of the best I ever tasted... HOWEVER, I only gave it 4 stars because I almost threw it away! Why? When I opened up the InstantPot to see the finished product, it was puffed up like a souffle and residual cheesecake batter was in the bottom of the pot. Before I threw it away, I decided to leave it out on the counter for a while to see what might happen. And after about 15-20", the puff went down and it looked like a cheesecake again. Not sure exactly why this happened except the directions have you beat the mix a LOT so there's so much air in the batter that I'm not surprised it puffed so much. And after the puff receeded, it really was one of the best cheesecakes I have tasted. And my dinner guests agreed. I will definitely make this again but will probably back off on the kitechaide time...
Followed recipe exactly -except I used orange zest instead of lemon as that was what I had on hand. I made sure to fold in the eggs and sour cream rather than mix them with my food processor as I did with earlier ingredients. This kept the cheesecake from puffing up and resembling more like a souffle than a cheesecake. I also followed a tip I read elsewhere and covered the cheesecake with a papertowel and then the tin foil lightly pressed along the side- not tightly wrapped- to keep water off the top of the cheesecake. The result was incredible!! So yummy- not too sweet and the crust is the best I've had by far! So easy to do with my new instapot...I will definitely be making this again....my family said "it's a keeper"!
made this recipe in my Instant Pot 3 qt (mini). I made sure that the cream cheese and eggs were at room temperature. I used a 6x3 cheesecake pan where the bottom is removable and parchment paper for the bottom and the sides to help to keep the cheesecake from sticking. I also added a paper towel with the foil to help with the steam/water from pooling on the top. With my IP, I used the Meat button and selected Normal for 35 minutes and 18 minutes for natural release. After taking the cheesecake out of the IP it is important that the cheesecake is able to set out on a rack for 1 hr in order for it to complete its "cooking". I also added a sour cream/sugar topping to the cheesecake while it was cooling. After the 1 hr, I placed in the refrigerator for 24 hrs. It came out great!
I lined the pan with parchment paper for easier removal and baked the crust in 350° oven for 15 min. for a firmer crust. I mixed 1/2 cup of sour cream with a teaspoon of sugar to coat cheesecake while it was still warm. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. This came out beautifully, was delicious and my guests all loved it. I will make it again and again
This was decent. I made this one, first. Then I tried another recipe from an online InstantPot community. I prefer the other over this one. While both came out very good- I just prefer the taste of the latter recipe I found elsewhere. The crust on this one is better as far as volume. The amount is on par. But, I prefer the ‘2nd’ recipe as far as taste- that one included nutmeg, almond extract & crushed walnuts to the crust. The flavor was phenomenal on that one! So while I found the volume of this crust to work very well, it totally lacked in flavor when comparing. For the actual cake- pretty much the same except for one ingredient. And this is what I think either makes or breaks it in some way... sour cream? No. I enjoyed the ‘2nd’ recipe quite a bit more as far as taste & texture using 1 cup of heavy cream. Not sour cream. Because it needs to be room temperature, too, like the eggs & cream cheese. Sour cream has 0 flavor & turns to a more “watery” consistency. Heavy cream at room temperature will easily bind with whatever it is added to & has the RICH, creamy taste. So I think that is why there are complaints about the form of the cake, too. Try using 1 cup of heavy cream at room temperature instead of the sour cream. Cooking time is spot on. The ‘2nd’ recipe I tried had only a 30 minute cook time. It was still ‘runny’ in the center when I checked it. So at least 40 minutes with a natural release is perfect! But, I agree with the ‘2nd’ recipe of letting it sit at room
This was my first attempt at a cheesecake and somehow thought trying it in the Instant Pot would be a good idea. I followed the recipe EXACLTY and ended up with a mess. It gooped all over the sides and the topped was cracked and a squishy disaster. I really wish I knew what to do differently.
It was a fair amount of work - it kinda caught me off-guard once I got started. I have been cooking for a long time, but never got into dessert-making until recently. Now, there were no surprises ..... I followed the recipe to the letter. It DOES come out all " puffed up " kinda like a souffle " - but it deflates when it cools off. The final result was creamy, buttery AND delicious. More dense than airy - like a classic NY bakery made cake. The lemon, the lemon zest - was a special touch. I might have used wax or parchment paper on the bottom of the spring pan, mine was textured ( little bumps ) and wouldn't lift off / release. No biggie, the cake was for us, here, at home. I'll make it again when the right occasion comes along
Look, just because you CAN make a cheesecake in an instant pot does not mean that you should. I really liked the lemon zest, and will add that to the classic no fail cheesecake recipe on the Philadelphia Cream Cheese box, which cannot be beat. If you try this recipe, yes it does need the extra 5 minutes (45) and is not a time saver and the texture is weird. The crust comes out like a sheet of (tasty) obsidian, black and glassy. Would not make again as this is a gimmicky recipe to justify ownership of an instant pot. It does not add any value to a good ol’ oven baked cheesecake.
I followed the recipes exactly (including the mixing times), and like another reviewer, my cheesecake came out of my instant pot looking like a puffed up souffle! It spilled everywhere and looked was awful. After setting it on the counter for 15 min. like the other reviewer suggested, it deflated, but the texture was all wrong, and did not taste like a cheesecake. I think the recipe has the cook mix too long? So if I were to make this again (probably not) I reduce the mixing times drastically.
I doubled the crust and used an 8 inch springform. It fit just right in my 8 quart instant pot. I don’t see how the filling wouldn’t run over with a 6 inch pan. I cooked it additional 5 minutes because it didn’t look done. After that, it still didn’t look done but I put it in the fridge for about 8 hours and it came out great. I Hope this helps avoid the problems some reviewers are having with the cheescake overflowing in their pans.
I followed recipe as written except I omitted the lemon zest. Had to add about 6 minutes to cook time after the 18 minute natural release bc it overflowed my 6 inch pan and was not really set at the edges. When I took it out the second time it was still very high to the top of the pan but definitely firmer on the edges and a little jiggly in the middle. After leaving it in the fridge for about 5 hours it sank down A LOT and tasted pretty good. Not very solid but more fluffy consistency. Would try again with about 5 minutes added to the initial cook time so I don’t need to re pressurize a second time. Never made cheesecake before and my dinner guests loved it
This cheesecake is so delicious and creamy and so easy to make I don’t think I will ever use my oven to make cheesecake again! Delicious! Thanks Shauna!
This recipe was the best I’ve ever made. From scratch or from a box. I followed the instructions to the letter, with the exception of the lemon zest as I didn’t have a lemon and I don’t care for it. I did add about 1 1/2 tsp. of real lemon juice. Cooked it in a 7 inch springform pan but had to put it back in for another 5 minutes as it wasn’t quite done in the middle. Highly recommended! Thanks!!
My favorite instant pot cheesecake recipe, quick & easy. I have made it several times & it comes out perfect. My husband and I are the only two that like cheesecake in our family & this is the perfect size.
I made this exactly as directed and had the same disappointing result as other reviewers who used a 6inch pan - it bubbled over and a good bit of filling ran out. However, the cooling and refrigerating made it go down and be okay, even though it wasn’t very pretty. But the sour cream topping I iced it with on top, hid the lumpy top, and we REALLY enjoyed the texture and flavor. Love the lemon! This size is just perfect for two people.
I added lemon rind and 2 tablespoons lemon juice. On the I added 1 cup sour cream 1/2 cup sugar with 1 teaspoon vanilla after baking 40 minutes in the instant pot. I did cover with a paper towel while in the instant pot wrapped in tin foil.
This cheesecake looks like a disaster. It spilled over the sides and the top of the cheesecake has a curdled look to it. I was skeptical about trying a cheesecake in the instant pot but I thought I would experiment with this recipe because of the high ratings. Never again, cheesecakes should be made in the oven.
It turned out perfect! After spending what seems like a day reading recipes I went with this one. OMG it was so good. I followed the recipe ingredients exactly except I didn't have a lemon so I added an additional teaspoon of Almond Extract (I knew I was going to put cherry pie filling on top) From reading I made sure all the ingredients were at room temperature, I folded in each egg by hand, and I placed a round of parchment paper in the buttered pan. I covered it with tin foil before putting in the pan (as you can see, it touched the tin foil and so the top was not smooth. Next time I will leave more room at the top or try not using it at all. I used a 7x3 pan
Really good! The lemon was a little too much for us, so I may leave that out next time. My springform Pan was too big, but somehow I got it to work. Definitely will make again, just need to tweak the recipe to our liking a bit.
Made as directed and it turned out perfect! There was some water pooling on top of cake, but blotting with a paper towel took care of that. I cooled to room temperature before refrigerating. Will definitely make this my go to Instant Pot recipe!
My daughter, 15, and I made this recipe. It was both our first time making a cheesecake ever. I am a baker and my daughter is a novice. I mostly bake cookies, traditional cakes (and pies usually just @ thanksgiving) but this was my first dessert in the instant pot. (I have only had it a few months) It was the best cheesecake we’ve ever eaten!!!!
This was the first time I made a cheesecake so I was a little nervous going into this venture. I also used dairy free ingredients. I followed the directions and it came out great! I will be making this again for the upcoming holidays!
Hubby and I fixed yesterday for my birthday today. I did not add the cinnamon to the crust and I substituted Fage Greek yogurt for the sour cream. I did mine for 45 min. (that was the time on the Insta Pot) It turned out great. The one thing I would do different is use maybe 1 cup of graham cracker. I didn't have enough crust to go an inch up the side.
This is the easiest and most delicious cheesecake! Always creamy, delicious. Just follow the directions exactly and make sure everything is at room temp. The last time I made it I didn't add the graham cracker crumbs and the cake leaked...a lot! Next time I will wrap foil on the bottom of the pan. Even with this problem it still turned out delicious with the same taste and texture it always has.
