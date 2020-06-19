Instant Pot® Cheesecake

This was decent. I made this one, first. Then I tried another recipe from an online InstantPot community. I prefer the other over this one. While both came out very good- I just prefer the taste of the latter recipe I found elsewhere. The crust on this one is better as far as volume. The amount is on par. But, I prefer the ‘2nd’ recipe as far as taste- that one included nutmeg, almond extract & crushed walnuts to the crust. The flavor was phenomenal on that one! So while I found the volume of this crust to work very well, it totally lacked in flavor when comparing. For the actual cake- pretty much the same except for one ingredient. And this is what I think either makes or breaks it in some way... sour cream? No. I enjoyed the ‘2nd’ recipe quite a bit more as far as taste & texture using 1 cup of heavy cream. Not sour cream. Because it needs to be room temperature, too, like the eggs & cream cheese. Sour cream has 0 flavor & turns to a more “watery” consistency. Heavy cream at room temperature will easily bind with whatever it is added to & has the RICH, creamy taste. So I think that is why there are complaints about the form of the cake, too. Try using 1 cup of heavy cream at room temperature instead of the sour cream. Cooking time is spot on. The ‘2nd’ recipe I tried had only a 30 minute cook time. It was still ‘runny’ in the center when I checked it. So at least 40 minutes with a natural release is perfect! But, I agree with the ‘2nd’ recipe of letting it sit at room