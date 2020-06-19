Instant Pot® Cheesecake

4.2
56 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

Cheesecake? In a pressure cooker? You bet. A creamy cheesecake relies on beating lots of air into the batter before cooking it. It also requires steaming. When you bake a cheesecake in the oven, you also need to put a pot of hot water underneath the springform pan to ensure the top of the cheesecake does not crack. In an Instant Pot®, all you need is a little water and the trivet. The result is a decadent cheesecake with no fuss. Serve with fruit on top, such as ripe blackberries.

Recipe by Shauna James Ahern

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs 38 mins
total:
3 hrs 48 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 6-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Batter:

Directions

  • Pulse graham crackers, 2 teaspoons white sugar, and cinnamon in a food processor. Pour in melted butter; pulse until fine crumbs form. Pat the crust into the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of a 6-inch springform pan. Put the pan in the freezer for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium-low speed until aerated and creamy, about 4 minutes. Add 2/3 cup sugar and salt; mix for 4 minutes more. Add vanilla extract and lemon zest; mix batter for 1 minute more.

  • Crack 1 egg into the batter; mix for 1 minute. Add remaining egg; mix for 1 minute more. Stir in the sour cream; mix until it has disappeared into the batter, about 1 minute. Pour into the crust-lined pan. Make a loose tent over the pan with aluminum foil.

  • Pour 1 1/2 cups of water into the bottom of the Instant Pot®; add the trivet. Lower the filled springform pan carefully into the Instant Pot®. Lock the lid into place.

  • Choose the "Manual" setting; select high pressure. Set cook time for 40 minutes. When the timer goes off, allow pressure to naturally release for 18 minutes. Remove the lid. Check for doneness; edges should be set and the center should jiggle slightly when shaken.

  • Transfer the cheesecake to the refrigerator. Chill for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe calls for a 6-inch springform pan, but a 7-inch pan should fit the largest Instant Pot(R) size.

If edges are not set after cooking in step 5, return the pan to the Instant Pot(R) and cook on high pressure for another 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 128mg; sodium 331.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/20/2022