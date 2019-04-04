Easy Blended Mocha

Working from home during the pandemic, missed my Caribou fix. I had to add the chocolate in the glass whipped cream, topping with drizzle of more chocolate syrup.Even at Caribou decaf, expresso is my base. I followed the recipe. Yum yum!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.