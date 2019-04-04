Easy Blended Mocha

The delicious and simplest blended mocha I ever made before!

Recipe by MoreCook

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place ice, coffee, and cocoa powder in a blender; blend until no big ice chunks remain. Add water and sweetened condensed milk; blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 155.8mg. Full Nutrition
