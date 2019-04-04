Nigerian Jollof Rice with Chicken and Fried Plantains

This traditional Nigerian dish brings out the best possible flavor of rice and chicken. Chicken is first sauteed on the stove top to produce a wonderful aromatic base for the rice. For an extra special and authentic touch, serve jollof rice with fried plantains.
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can substitute coconut milk with plain water. This is another variation of jollof rice, with less calories.
You can also finish cooking the chicken either on the barbeque (grill) or fry in oil until crispy.
Editor's Notes:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of onion, garlic, and seasonings. The actual amount consumed will vary.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
703 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 96.3g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 70.8mg; sodium 942mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
Travinka
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2017
A friend from Nigeria made it for us. What a delightful meal! I though it was the most flavorful rice I ever eaten. Also, I tried to make fried plantians before and did not like it. Watching my friend make it "the right way" made all the difference. Note to yourself: buy very ripe plantains! We grilled the chicken, it was wonderful too, very tender.
