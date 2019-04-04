Russian Pelmeni
Pelmeni are traditional Russian meat-filled dumplings. Making pelmeni is favorite family pastime in the long winter months. These dumplings are a common convenience food - big batches can be frozen and quickly boiled or fried on demand.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Instead of ground beef you can also use a mixture of half ground pork and half ground beef. Sometimes we use ground turkey for the filling. If you're not a fan of raw onion, saute onion in butter first for 5 to 7 minutes on medium heat.
You can also make the dough in a Kitchen Aid(R), just turn it off once the dough is forming a ball.
The meat filling can also be made by processing filling ingredients through a meat grinder but do not use a blender or food processor, unless you have a special setting for meat.
In Russia, people often use a pelmeni mold for forming pelmeni. If you have a pelmeni mold, roll out portions of the dough very thinly on a slightly floured surface. You should end up with a circle slightly bigger than the mold. Place rolled out dough onto the mold with the floured side down (the "sticky" side should be facing you). Place a little ball of filling (about 1 teaspoon) into every cell. Cover with another dough layer and sprinkle with flour on top. Roll with a rolling pin over the top, until pelmeni start "popping out" from the mold. Gather the remains of the dough, add a little bit of new dough to it, and roll out again, repeating the process until all the dough is used up.
Pelmeni can also be fried in a skillet. Melt butter or bacon grease in a skillet and saute frozen pelmeni until they are soft and the meat is cooked through, just like pierogi. Pelmeni are usually served with sour cream or vinegar.
In our house we usually double this recipe and fold about 200 pieces. Leftover pelmeni can easily be frozen for later use.