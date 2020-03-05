Sticky Pecan Tartlets

This is my absolutely favorite pecan pie recipe. I've been perfecting it over the years, and I'm finally content with the outcome! The pastry crust comes out flaky and tastes like it came from a bakery and the pecan filling is just the right consistency. Hope you guys like it. For more delicious recipes visit my site, Luongo Dessert!

By catlu

Ingredients

Pastry Crust:
Pecan Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 335 degrees F (168 degrees C).

  • Mix 1 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour, egg yolk, and salt together in a large bowl. Cut in 1/2 cup butter with the tips of your fingers until mixture resembles a coarse meal. Add water; mix until dough begins to stick together. Shape dough into a flat disk and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

  • Combine corn syrup and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until sugar is dissolved, 1 to 3 minutes.

  • Pour corn syrup mixture into a large bowl. Add 3 tablespoons butter, vanilla extract, and fleur de sel; whisk until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Let filling cool, about 10 minutes. Whisk in 1 egg at a time. Stir in pecans.

  • Separate the dough into 2 equal slabs; roll out onto a floured work surface and flatten into 2 long rectangles. Cut out 3 circles from each rectangle; press crusts into 6 tartlet pans. Divide the pecan filling over the crusts.

  • Bake until crusts are golden and filling is set, 35 to 50 minutes. Let cool completely in the tartlet pans, at least 30 minutes.

