Chocolate Frosting II
Thick and creamy...very rich...
This very fudgy frosting tastes great, but do NOT attempt to frost a layer cake with it. It is much too stiff to work with. Heated, it can be poured and spread. It would be ideal for brownies or a bundt cake.Read More
I did mine a little differently - instead of melting the butter, I let it get really soft on the counter. Then added all the ingredients into a mixing bowl and beat it until it was very fluffy. Very light and very good!
this is a great frosting! it was a little scary when i added the cocoa mixture, it ended up like little peas, until I added the milk, it frosted a 13x9 cake wonderfully! I cut the powder suger down to 3 cups, thanks for the great recipe!
I thought this frosting recipe was fabulous, and I will totally be using it again. I also cut the sugar down to 3 cups (based on other reviewers' opinions) and I added it gradually, so that it was easier to blend. I also added the milk as I was blending the frosting in, rather than at the end. It made for an easier experience. Don't forget that if it's too thick for you, you can ALWAYS add more milk til it's where you want it to be.
Great and fudgy...I added 1 1/2 Tbsp.s of brewed coffee for an even richer fudge flavor. Put it on a yellow cake and everyone raved!
I think I would prefer using this frosting on brownies or maybe cupcakes. First off, it tastes like heaven. It's almost like eating fudge, flavor-wise. The only thing I ran into was that it wasn't enough to frost a two layer cake (I didn't use it for filling or topping, just along the edge of the top and on the sides) and I put a smidge too much milk in, so it kind of wept off the sides a little. No one complained though, and the cake was almost gone when I left. I used it with One Bowl Chocolate Cake III from this site. Thanks for the recipe!
used whipped cream instead of milk, turned out perfect!
THIS IS IT!!!!!! This tastes really REALLY good!!!The only thing was I didn't use the full 3 1/2 cups of confectioners sugar. I kept pouring a little at a time and mixing it with just a 1/2 tablespoon and got the constistency that I wanted.So I'd say I used only about 2 to 2 1/2 cups. It's really tasty :):):) I'll be using this frosting for all my recipes that call for chocolate frosting.
By the time I was done playing around with this to get it to the texture and consistency I wanted, it was very good. But I would have much preferred a more reliable recipe that didn't require so much tweaking.
I made this recipe exactly as the directions said. It turned out perfect for a 2 layer 9" cake. It was not too thick or thin and it is very tasty.
The flavor is great! The only thing I would change is the process. I measured the powdered sugar and cocoa and sifted them together to avoid lumps. I then melted the butter, and when the butter was melted, I added the sugar and cocoa to the butter in the pan, keeping the heat to low. I added the vanilla and milk and blended it until smooth. I have another recipe that is similar and the frosting thickens as it cools. If it becomes grainy, I heat it a little more and keep stirring until it smoothes out. Then, I frosted the entire cake. It looks beautiful on the cake and tastes great!
Very good, very thick and fudgy frosting. I needed two batches to frost a two-layer 9-inch cake.
I wasn't too impressed with this recipe. Firstly, it tastes more like sugar than like chocolate. Second, by using so many dry ingredients before the milk, you get a clumpy mixture that you have to stir endlessly to get smooth. I'd suggest using 1/2 c. cocoa, just 2.5 cups of confectionery sugar and adding the milk alternately with the sugar (you may need more than 2 T.). With all these changes, you get a very good frosting.
Just finished making this. It is awesome! Delicious and easy to make. Will be making this again and again! Thanks
Very good taste i had to add another 1 or 2 tsp of milk but it came out great Thanks
I had lost my hersheys chocolate frosting recipe and found this one to be the closest for what I needed. It was enough frosting to frost one full cake although the frosting was not put on real thick. I did cut back the powdered sugar 1/2 cup and added extra cocoa to taste and some extra milk as needed to get the perfect consistency. This frosting is not meant for piping it is the consistency of the spreadable types for evenly iced cakes. With the following adjustments it works fine for homestyle chocolate type cakes.
This was good, very fudgy tasting icing. But very, very thick and not very easily spreadable at all. I recommend adding a little more milk than asked for to make it easier to spread. But it's good if you want it very fudgy-like and thick.
Very nice and easy recipe. My teenage daughters took a professional cake decorating class, and made this to go with some cupcakes. Yum!
This is a GREAT recipe for frosting, one of the best I have found. I add more cocoa powder and sift it and the confectioners sugar twice before adding them. This is a frosting you can play with. You can use other extracts and change the flavor to what ever you may like. I used up to half a cup of milk and it turned out very nice.
I won't make this frosting again. It was just ok. I followed the directions exactly.
Absolutely wonderful recipe! Fudgy and chocolatey! I also cut the powdered sugar to 3 cups.
very good icing! I used a little less sugar than it called for and a bit more milk and it was just enough to frost a two layer 9inch cake ( not filled though) A great basic recipe to have on hand!
This made enough for 2 cakes. Perhaps it would of been thicker if i'd used less then the 2 tbs, but as for the taste, I'm not overly impressed. It was rather ordinary. I could of made a similar version without the butter and it would of tasted the same. I guess I was looking for something "more".
Excellent
add 1/2 cup of shorten and it will be the perfect chocolate frosting
Very very sweet. Definitely needed more milk. I only used 3 c of sugar as suggested in other reviews, but i think that was still alot of sugar. Next time I will try 2c and add as needed. Tasted more like mousse than fudge.
I followed the recipe exactly. I did have to add about a tablespoon more milk. It resembled play dough. The taste needed more coco. I will only make this again if I have very little time and need a quick frosting that will be eaten immediately and not have time to sit and harden.
very easy. I used only 3 cups sugar and had to add more milk to make it spreadable.
I made 1.5 batches and it covered and filed an 8" two layer cake with a bit to spare. I added a teaspoon of Espresso powder to the chocolate mix to give it that mocha taste. Tasted great.
Love this recipe. Very easy to make and very chocolatly. I did'nt have milk so I used Rice milk in its place and it tastes just fine, did'nt alter the taste at all.
I found I needed to add more milk to make consistency I like. AMAZING frosting!
Very tasty but way too stiff for frosting a cake. I had to melt it and spoon it over the cake. Next time I will use less powdered sugar and I think it would be fine.
This frosting recipe was awesome! I had to modify it to make it gluten-free and dairy-free and it didn't disappoint! I just substituted gluten/dairy-free margarine for the butter and rice milk for the milk and used it for a birthday cake. The guests were totally surprised to find it was free of these ingredients! Absolutely yummy!
good, but very sweet
Great, quick and easy. I had no problem frosting a layer cake with it.
Delicious. I used lactose-free skim milk and margarine. I only had 1 tbsp. of vanilla left, but I added a tbsp and a half of vanilla flavored coffee, and that made it up for it. I used maybe a touch more milk than was stated and used the frosting for the Eclair Cake recipe on this site. It went over well with everyone who ate it. Also, I made it another time with a chocolate cake, but was out of milk, so I used 1 tsp. of white chocolate raspberry non-dairy creamer and a little bit of water, and that worked ok too!
i halved the recipe cu i wasn't gonna use tht much and i ran outta vanilla making the cake it was gonna go on, so i left tht bit out. but it still turned out great! bet with the vanilla next time wud be even better!
This is my "go-to" chocolate frosting when I don't want to use cream cheese. I beat it with my mixer for a long time to get it really creamy and fluffy and well-blended and it works great.
i did what one reviewer recommended and blended everything together using extremely soft butter. this way the frosting had a "melty" texture when eaten. i also found that it wasn't chocolate-y enough for the brownies i was making, so i had to add more cocoa. i do, however, like that this is a "no-cook" recipe that is fairly easy to execute. and no, don't try to ice a cake with this. it's a forgiving recipe, but it's definitely meant more for brownies and the like. in all, tasty and easy frosting.
SO good! Very similar to the kind in a can, but much better and far richer. I use Dutch cocoa powder and more like 2 1/4 c powdered sugar and I kept the butter soft instead of melted and just mashed everything with a fork. I used it to frost a Duff chocolate cake mix (also the best!), cooked in a 9 x 13 and it worked great! Rave reviews from our guests, too!
I loved this recipe! The best homemade frosting I have ever had. When refrigerated it makes a great fudge. I'll be making this again!
This is a very good "medium" chocolate frosting. I'm still searching for the perfect DARK frosting, but this has good flavor and is quick to make. I melted the butter in the microwave, added the cocoa and microwaved for an additional 20 seconds. I would recommend the stovetop method to ensure your cocoa melts completely into the butter - but I was in a BIG hurry and nuking it works fine in a pinch. Yum!
SOOOOOOOOOOOOO GOOD!!!!!!
A great and easy chocolate frosting that tastes better than the storebought variety. I will make again without a doubt!
I think this frosting had an amazing flavor, and it's very basic and versatile. I used it to frost a chocolate sheet cake, and it was great. Like a lot of other reviewers, I did have to add more milk to give a more smooth consistency so it would be easier to work with and not crumble my cake. Don't be afraid to use this, no matter what you're baking. This frosting can easily be adjusted to your purpose be it a layer cake or brownies, just add the milk and sugar gradually until you have the desired texture. Achieving it is not hard, and you can always let it chill, which helped me.
I haven't had luck with chocolate frosting, but this recipe turned out perfect! It was so smooth and creamy and tasted really delicious. I will only use this chocolate frosting from now on. Thank you.
I loved it! it was the best frosting I have ever made!!!! I cant wait to make something else so I can use that recipe!!
I made two batches of this to cover my daughter's birthday cake. In an effort to make it slightly healthier I made one batch per the recipe and made the 2nd batch with FF I can't believe it's not butter. It was probably a wash as I had to add a little more powdered sugar because that fake butter tends to be watery. The recipe is absolutely delicious and simple. I will definitely make this one again.
Followed recipe exactly, I double the recipe and had enough to frost a three layer 9" and a small 6" on top with some leftover. Flavor was good but the texture was perfect after I let it set for 10 min or so (one kid started crying and I had to leave the kitchen) best mistake because when I came back it was thinck enough to spread and pipe some flowers in. Very happy with the end result.
I loved it!!!! who wants chocolate frosting that isnt rich and sweet. I would give it more stars if I could. Its the best and easiest chocolate frosting I ever made. YUMMMM-EEEE
it has a good taste but that was about the only thing that came out good in mine..otherwise it had a very light light color and a bit lumpy.
I really didn't get the flavor of this frosting. Mine tasted so strongly of vanilla. I would recommend using less. I ended up adding some melted chocolate to mask the vanilla flavor. The consistency was great, with the addition of extra milk, and it spread easily. But maybe start with a tsp. of vanilla, and add to taste before putting in the whole TBSP.
This was really good frosting. Good consistency and I even used margarine and a milk substitute. Thank you.
No problem icing cake, but I've always used the technique of dropping spoonfuls all over the cake and then smoothing it over, so I'm always ensured that there is enough icing. We all loved it. We had it on banana cake.
loved flavor and shiny appearance of this frosting! Added a bit more milk and poured on bundt cake. Thanks!
This is an awesome recipe.... I decreased sugar to 3 cups and used almond extract in place of vanilla... the beauty of this recipe is you can add more sugar/milk to suit your taste.... This is a keeper
This is an excellent recipe! I used chocolate soy milk and added a TBSP of coffee grounds, it had this great mocha flavor! Everyone loved it, even my 8 year old god-daughter! This is now a favorite in our house.
Absolutely wonderful and fudgy. I followed the directions exactly and this is the best chocolate frosting I've ever had. I make cakes professionally and got a lot of compliments on this recipe. It was easy to work with and was not gooey at all. The trick is to add the milk a teaspoon at a time like the directions say. THE BEST recipe on the internet!!
This recipe is great. It was fast and turned out just right for brownies and cupcakes.
Yum! This was SO easy to make! I'll be using this recipe for my chocolate frosting needs from now on!
I loved this recipe! It is so easy and tastes a little like fudge. I added a bit more milk because I wanted it a bit thinner. Also, it is not a huge batch. Perfect for cupcakes, but I doubled it for a 2 layer sheet cake and didn't have enough to fill it. I will use it every time I want a yummy chocolate frosting!
Perfect chocolate frosting
I will look for a different recipe next time...the taste was a four, but the texture wasn't pretty when I spread it on my brownies
This is a very good recipe. Easy, rich and lots of chocolate flavor. Great on brownies.
This was good and easy. I didn't heat it on the stove. I took another reviewer's suggestions and just let my butter get soft and then mixed everything together. I reduced the sugar to 3 cups and increased the cocoa to 1/3 cup. When I make again, I will increase cocoa to 1/2 cup.
This was so good, I used it with my cupcakes.
This recipe is quick and easy, tastes WONDERFUL and is not overly sweet. It frosted 24 cupcakes generously. At one point, as I am slow, it hardened a bit, but I just beat it again with a little more milk and it came back to easy spreading. YUM!
Absolutely fantastic!
This frosting turned out wonderful. I used it on a cupcake recipe I found here.
thhick and fudgie,i put this in a pastry bag the put in cupcakes
My girlfriend loved it I thought it tasted great but it was not the texture I was looking for. I like a fluffy, creamy frosting. It is very rich, great chocalate flavor would work great on a cake. As for a cupcakes not so good if you like the tall fluffy type. Thanks I will keep this one.
This is perfect frosting for cupcakes. It is fluffy, rich and thick, however, the recipe did not make enough to frost a 2-layer cake. I used just 3 cups of the sugar as recommended by other reviewers. My kids loved this, and the best part for me was that it was so quick and easy to put together!
This turned out great, I'd make this again but not for a cake needing a light fluffy whipped airy delicate frosting, as this isn't it. Nice chocolate flavor, this is a great buttercream frosting, but like I said, it is best paired with a denser cake like a brownie.
YUM! This is better than any store bought. I also cut down on the sugar and it was creamy and ended up hardening, but I love it like that. Definately a keeper!!
Very rich, delicious taste. However, it was more like fudge than frosting. Not light and fluffy at all. I noticed that at least one other reviewer mentioned letting the butter soften instead of melting it. I do think I'd try that next time because I think melting the butter does change the consistency.
This is the perfect frosting for just about anything. I used evaporated milk instead, and I'm pretty sure I used more than a few tablespoons to thin the frosting out. After about 5-6 tablespoons, the consistency was great and I still had some frosting leftover!
I just used 2 batches of this recipe to frost my Yule Log. It looks nice and tastes very good. It's easy to adjust the amount of milk for the consistency you need. I changed just a few things: I used 1/2T vanilla, 1/3C cocoa, and 2 1/2 C conf. sugar. I didn't measure the milk, but needed more than in the recipe. This will be my chocolate frosting recipe from now on!
I am a chocolate frosting LOVER, but oh my, this is actually too sweet for me. I like a frosting that is creamy, glossy and really spreadable.. It IS thick as described, definitely rich, but I wouldn't really call it creamy. It's kind of dry looking (dull, not shiny) and I used 3 1/2 tablespoons of milk. Oh well, I'll share it with my friends in the apartment building where I live and they'll still love it, just not what I was hoping for.
Mmm! It was really good, I was making some chocolate cake and thought, hey what the heck, let's try it!! So, here I am eating chocolate cake and loving it!
i used this frosting to frost a layer cake. i just had to add a few extra tablespoons of milk and i really didnt have very much trouble spreading it. it was a very pretty frosting and easy to make. I didnt like the flavor very much. The sugar and the cocoa didnt seem to mix well and it just tasted like sweetened cocoa powder... i used a mixer on it for quite a while but it always seemed gritty. maybe i did something wrong but it didnt taste or feel like frosting should. after sitting out for only a little while - like even while i was frosting my cake- the icing hardened. it definitely didnt keep long sitting out.
This recipe was a disappointment for me. It was more work than worth it. Be forewarned, you are working with chocolate dough. It was an understatement to call it thick. Wheew. I worked up a muscle, and I didn't even use all the powdered sugar. The electric mixer was preoccupied. I would definitely use the mixer if I was to make a dough. Also, I wouldn't make this again next time. I love fudge on my ice cream but I guess I don't care for regular fudge you eat with your hands. It tasted like fudge but I just didn't care for the taste. Seemed too sweet for me, and, like I said above, I didn't even use all the powdered sugar. I guess I would just like it slightly darker and more chocolatey. I think I'll try to find another recipe on this site. I also gave it more credit because my friend liked it.
Extremely rich, but very good! I ended up using 3 tablespoons of milk. Thanks for the recipe.
this icing is okay!!
Used 3 cups of powdered sugar and about a small amount more of cocoa then it calls for. Also added about 1 T of freshly brewed coffee. Very good on brownies!
Very nice! Nice and thick, and tastes like you bought it at the store! Wasn't enought chocolaty taste for me, next time I'd add more cocoa powder. Otherwise, very good recipie!
I had to use more milk...and I used whipping cream instead of the milk for an even creamier taste! Oh, and I only used 1.5 tsp of vanilla.
Takes like Fudge!! I love it! In the sauce pan I put 1 cup of confectioners' sugar to help with the flavor (mixing flavor) and I added more milk then is stated in the recipe.
I had the same problem with this frosting as most of the other reviewers - it was very tasty, but very crumbly. The my husband took over and kept slowly adding milk while blending with a hand blender until the desired consistency. It really made the cake, I think. Super tasty and buttery!
Love the flavor of this frosting. I cut the sugar back to 2 C as other reviewers suggested and it was perfect!! I did double the recipe and whipped it for several minutes to get it fluffy. YUM!!! My new favorite chocolate frosting.
I thought it was great. The funny thing is that I didn't finish reading the instructions that it was suppose to be cooked. Well it didn't get cooked and it still a great recipe maybe we will try it cooked next time.
This was exactly what I was looking for. It definitely filled a craving. Nice frosting for brownies.
I just made this recipe. It's delicious. If you use Ghirardelli cocoa powder it comes out a perfect brown color and the taste is yummy. This is the first homemade chocolate recipe that I really love!
This frosting is great!I prefer a more fluffy frosting as well and I did as recommended and just creamed the butter and didn't melt it.So yummy!
I added some cold brewed coffee in w/ the milk & it gave it a nice mocha flavor. I did as MelanieKay & nuked the butter instead of cooking it on the stovetop. I also decreased the sugar some....be sure & beat this well or it will taste just like powdered sugar w/ some cocoa. I used this on cupcakes & also on cake-in-a-cone treats my grandsons & I made.
Too sweet for me. I ended up adding more unsweetened cocoa and some walnuts and it tasted better to me. Good on a chocolate bundt cake.
Yummy, I did add some instant coffee to mine & used more mild than called for.
The taste was FABULOUS! It was a little too thick and very hard to spread. If it had been easier to spread it would have been 5 stars.
amazing i made cake and frosting from this website for my dads birthday and he loved it and he usually hates chocolate frosting
I was extremely skeptical while beating the ingredients together, it looked like chocolate breadcrumbs, however, I did end up using 4 tablespoons of milk instead of 2, with 2 tablespoons it looked like chocolate dough but with 4 it was perfect creamy consistency. It's a VERY sweet frosting, I even used 3 cups instead of 3 1/2. Very good frosting.
