Chocolate Frosting II

This recipe was a disappointment for me. It was more work than worth it. Be forewarned, you are working with chocolate dough. It was an understatement to call it thick. Wheew. I worked up a muscle, and I didn't even use all the powdered sugar. The electric mixer was preoccupied. I would definitely use the mixer if I was to make a dough. Also, I wouldn't make this again next time. I love fudge on my ice cream but I guess I don't care for regular fudge you eat with your hands. It tasted like fudge but I just didn't care for the taste. Seemed too sweet for me, and, like I said above, I didn't even use all the powdered sugar. I guess I would just like it slightly darker and more chocolatey. I think I'll try to find another recipe on this site. I also gave it more credit because my friend liked it.