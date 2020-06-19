Easy Ricotta Tiramisu

This tiramisu recipe uses ricotta so does not require the traditional mascarpone cheese, which can be both expensive and difficult to find. The actual preparation time is short, but as it must age for at least 10 hours, this is a dessert best prepared a day ahead of time.

Recipe by Jude

prep:
30 mins
additional:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat cream and 3 tablespoons sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Beat ricotta cheese, sour cream, and sugar together in a bowl. Fold in whipped cream; add rum.

  • Pour coffee into a bowl. Dip ends of 1/2 of the ladyfingers in coffee. Arrange ladyfingers dipped-side down into a single layer in a 2- to 2 1/2-inch deep rectangular serving dish. Spread 1/2 of the ricotta-cream mixture on top. Repeat dipping and arranging remaining ladyfingers; spread remaining ricotta-cream mixture on top. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until fully chilled, 10 to 12 hours.

Tips

Coffee liqueur may be substituted for the coffee.

Dust with unsweetened cocoa powder.

Per Serving:
406 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 127.5mg; sodium 114.2mg. Full Nutrition
