Pineapple Teriyaki Sauce

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy sauce to make with lots of flavor. Great on chicken wings/drumettes, chicken breasts, pork chops, or the meat of your choice.

By Francine Lizotte Club Foody

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pineapple juice, honey, ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, garlic, and ginger in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until well blended. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If desired, sprinkle sesame seeds on top of your dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 95.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/16/2017
Very good! Easy to make and went well basted on our pork tenderloin. I added some sesame seeds right to the rest of the marinade which was nice. Will make again! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Allan
Rating: 2 stars
06/10/2019
havn't tasted yet Read More
