Pineapple Teriyaki Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 43
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.3g 1 %
carbohydrates: 10.7g 4 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 9.2g
fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 25IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin c: 3.7mg 6 %
folate: 6.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 8.2mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 5.6mg 2 %
potassium: 62.9mg 2 %
sodium: 95.2mg 4 %
calories from fat: 0.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved