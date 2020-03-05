Simple Teriyaki Sauce

1 of 240

Rating: 3 stars I have to give a three based on the original recipe. It wasn't very flavourful. I made it a second time, added about 2 tbsp white vinegar, fresh grated ginger, fresh crushed garlic (3 small segments), 1 tbsp sesame oil and 1 tbsp sesame seeds. I replaced the honey with maple syrup . I also added onion powder. The original recipe is basically a fantastic base to build your own next level sauce . Try out my take on this one and you won't be disappointed :) Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars Made a double batch. I substituted 1/2 cup of water (1/4 or the called for water) for 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar, because I used half of it as a marinade for my chicken, before thickening the rest. I served it mixed with the chicken that I cubed and marinated with the sauce and cooked with sesame oil. If you are new to using sesame oil, it has a very low flash point, so use half sesame oil and half some other oil. I use canola. After the chicken was cooked, I added a can of pineapple chunks, drained, and half of the thickened sauce and simmered for about 3 minutes, just to get everything hot again (pineapple was room temperature) and incorporated, stirring once or twice. The other half of the sauce had on the side. This was all served over white rice, cooked in chicken broth with a little ginger added. Everybody loved it, even my son's girlfriend, who is a very finnicky eater. Helpful (47)

Rating: 3 stars Good, could have been a bit more flavorful. Next time I'll use fresh garlic and a lot more as well as ginger. But good from just what is in my pantry in a pinch. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome! So being on a lockdown for the coronavirus, I checked my pantry and had all the ingredients to make this recipe except the ginger. After tasting it, I only changed a couple of things: I added a little extra honey (it didn't make it too sweet), I also added in a little bit of pepper, a little more garlic powder, onion powder, and then a few dashes of MSG. Afterward, I stir fried up some cabbage and carrots and then threw it on some thin noodles I had lying around. Easy and quick recipe and this sauce was delicious. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Great Basic stir fry sauce! Just what I was looking for. You can go any which way from here.... Sweeter, Spicier, Thicker, Thinner, etc. But this sauce is great just the way it is. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I think each person has a a slightly different opinion of what teriyaki sauce should taste like. But I think this is a good base to start with, and then tweak it to your personal taste. Like the rest of the reviews I found it not overly flavorful. I ended up adding about a 1/4 cup more soy sauce and a total of about a 1/2 cup of brown sugar and a 1/4 cup of honey. I noticed in the other reviews the vinegar that was added and will probably put in a touch of that next time I make it. I think most people have a slightly different opinion of what teriyaki sauce should taste like. But I think this is a good base to start with, and then tweak it to your personal taste. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Living in Costa Rica we don't have easy access to many of the things that I use to cook with in the US... If we do manage to find it, it is usually 2-3 more expensive than back home. So I find the cheaper alternative is to make my own. This recipe was one of them... I needed it for a new recipe that I had found. I made no changes and It came out wonderful !! I have added it to my arsenal of homemade sauces and will definitely use it again!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars okay so I used all the same ingredients. I used my own measurements and added flour to thicken a little more since a lot of the reviews said it wasn't thick enough. the mix of the ingredients made a wonderful taste. I did just four stars because I didn't actually do what the instructions said. I loved it anyway though! (as well as VERY picky husband who doesn't eat ANY terkyaki) thanks for the dinner boost. Helpful (3)