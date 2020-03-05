4-Ingredient Teriyaki Sauce

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy-to-make, semisweet marinade/sauce. Just throw your meat and veggies in with the sauce, turn the heat back on, and keep cooking!

By Antoinette Reyes

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
11 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add soy sauce, water, and vinegar; cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in brown sugar, mustard, garlic powder, and ginger; cook until dissolved, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand until slightly thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Another way to make this is to stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, water, vinegar or oil, and spices until sugar is dissolved. All of the sugar may not dissolve well but you can instantly add meat, vegetables, or tofu for at least 10 minutes before cooking it for optimal flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1071.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Tonya
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2017
I didn't have the ingredients for true teriyaki, so I looked for something similar- and found this. This is an easy replacement teriyaki sauce using everyday ingredients. I didn't even have enough sugar so I made it with half white sugar and half honey. I also didn't have mustard, but doubled the garlic and ginger. I simmered it for 45 minutes to reduce and thicken. It's tangy and sweet. It's not true teriyaki but it is a great substitute. Read More
Helpful
(1)
