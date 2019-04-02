Chocolate Chip Pound Cake

Chocolate Chip Pound Cake is a big favorite of my family. Has a wonderful texture.

By Marty Cope

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pudding mix. Make a well in the center and pour in oil, eggs and milk. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Stir in grated chocolate and chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Per Serving:
520 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 54.5g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 452.4mg. Full Nutrition
