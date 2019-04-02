Chocolate Chip Pound Cake
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake is a big favorite of my family. Has a wonderful texture.
mix 1 teaspoon of flour with the choc chips then add to batter to avoid them sinking to the bottom of the pan.Read More
I may have rated this recipe with more than one star, but it did not have the solid consistency of a traditional pound cake. I found it to be more similar to a snack cake. I, also found that the chips sank to the bottom. I wish I had thought to dust the chips with flour prior to adding them as I understand that is supposed to help.Read More
I have been using this exact recipe for 10 years and I am only 28 years old. I have found ways to make this recipe even better every time I make it. A few tips for those of you who really did like this cake but would like the chips to not sink here are some tips: 1. Use 2 ounces of grated chocolate (do not grate too fine) 2. Use 2/3 cup chocolate chips 3. Use an extra tablespoon of vanilla pudding to make the consistancy thicker. This holds the chips in place. 4. When the cake is cooled sprinkle the top with powdered sugar. ** This has been a huge hit with my family, extended family, co-workers and friends. I am always asked to make this for whatever the occassion may be. HOPE THIS HELPS!!! Megan
Very GOOD! I added the chocolate chips before the wet ingredients, and the chocolate chips did NOT sink.
My 12 year old son made this recipe. Very easy to make and turned out great! We had to make a few substitutions as we didn't have all the ingredients. We used the food processor to chop some choco chips into bitty pieces instead of grating a piece of chocolate. We also used all semi-sweet instead of milk chocolate. We used a white cake mix instead of yellow, and we used the entire package of vanilla instant pudding (5.1 oz). We baked it in a bundt pan. It turned out perfect. Very moist and delicious. We will make this one again.
This recipe yielded a cake that was moist and thicker than the conventional box cake. The chips did sink to the bottom of the cake, like the other reviewers found, but it was still good. It still tasted somewhat like a cake mix, something I was trying to kind of disguise, but it was definitely better than a plain cake mix. It had somewhat of a pleasant chocolate chip cookie flavor. WARNING to those who might use this cake to make a "cut" cake for a special occasion (you know, like those cute teddy bears, rockets, trains, and so forth that you cut cake apart and reassemble to make): at least in my experience, this cake was not a good fit for that! The chocolate chips made the bottom part of the cake really hard to cut through cleanly, so it started to fall apart. Frosting didn't cling well to the cut part either. I was making a castle with three layers of cake stacked up, and was trying to square it up a little. Needless to say, that part became the back that nobody looked at! Anyway, that aside, this recipe makes a decent cake that's not fabulous, but definitely better than a plain cake mix, something my parents appreciated because they're tired of eating boring cakes (for some reason I don't understand, I started a tradition of special character and theme cakes, so most of the cakes I make look better than they taste).
We really enjoy this cake but to lower the fats, I used half oil and half applesauce and 1% milk. My mother made this cake often and I don't see any difference in texture or taste. I also prefer to use mini chips and save a little of the shaved chocolate to sprinkle on top of the slightly cooled cake along with some powdered sugar.
This cake was SO good - the only thing that kept it from 5 stars in our house was that the chips all sank. If you really want your chips to be mixed in well, I'd use mini chips, I intend to next time. Otherwise, with chocolate fudge frosting, this was uber yummy!
Everyone loves this dessert! It is easy to make and really really moist!
My kids (and mine) new favorite cake! I substituted soy milk to make it pareve and it came out perfectly. Made it in a bundt and sprinkled with powdered sugar and it looked pretty enough to serve some very happy guests. Sometimes...the simple pleasures in life are the best!
I made this cake for Easter 2009. My family really enjoyed this cake - even my little nephew who is a picky easter. Great recipe! Everyone should try this!
I just made this cake and it is AWESOME!! I only had .5 cup of oil so I added .5 cup of melted butter. I found the batter to be a little too thick so I added a little more milk and Viola!! This cake is moist and delicious!!
The whole family loved this as did all the kids at my son's birthday party. Very easy and delicious!
This was the best pound cake! Absolutely moist and tasting. My company truley enjoyed it as well. Thanks for sharing.
The "Fat Friday Cake Club" at work loved the cake. It's very good with chocolate frosting. The chocolate chips will sink to the bottom of the pan. The chips make a chocolate layer at the top of the cake.
I decided to make this a peanut butter bundt cake. I used half super chunk peanut butter and half melted butter and used chocolate-peanut butter chips. Batter was really thick, I had to spread it even in the bundt pan. I did to cover it halfway through with foil to keep from burning. Super easy to put together.
It was pretty good. The outside came out pretty crusty, but the inside was still soft.
This was really good,I just couldnt get the chips to stay off the bottom.
I wish I had read the reviews before I baked this! I had the same experience as others... my chips sank too(thought about dusting them with flour, but the recipe didn't say to so I didn't). It's not really a pound cake. The texture is not "heavy" enough. Found it to taste "eggy". It's good and it's easy (which is a huge plus!), but I wouldn't take it out of the house.
Simple and DELICIOUS! I added vanilla glaze
Didn't taste like pound cake but it was very good!
My family absolutely loved this cake and couldn't help sneaking back for seconds. I always use mini chips and added to dry ingredients so they didn't sink. Making it again today for Sunday afternoon coffee and cake
Definitely a keeper, very good and easy. Coworkers requested recipe :). Only change used milk and semi sweet chocolate chips, rather then grating chocolate, turned out great.
This cake was very good. I made it for a work function and everyone loved it. It wasn’t a pound cake consistency, but that could be my fault as I used a smaller cake mix than what the recipe called for. I took the advice of another reviewer and added my chips to the dry ingredients before I added the wet ingredients and my chips did not sink to the bottom. I am definitely making this cake again.
I made it, using all the ingredients listed & following directions, but it didn't come out exactly right. Maybe I forgot something; the chips sank to the bottom of the bundt pan. I chose this recipe because it is close to one my mom had; called "Chocolate Chip Snack Cake".
Absolutely brilliant! I made these for a group of kids that I babysit, a few of whom actually hate cake! After they tried this cake, they begged me to make more, and they ate about three a piece. I made them cupcakes rather than a full cake, by the way. The only problem with this recipe that I found, is that the batter is very sticky, even if it is fully cooked. I don't know if that was an effect of cupcakes, rather than in a cake pan. Other than that, it was absolutely amazing, and I would definitely recommend making it.
I had to have done something wrong. It doesn’t look right at all. Tastes ok though. ???????
I used a chocolate cake mix, I wanted to make cake pops. I was hoping for a more dense cake like a traditional bundt or pound cake but the first batch did not turn out dense, so I used the rest of the batter for cupkcakes.
mouth watering i will make it again
