Chocolate Chip Pound Cake

This recipe yielded a cake that was moist and thicker than the conventional box cake. The chips did sink to the bottom of the cake, like the other reviewers found, but it was still good. It still tasted somewhat like a cake mix, something I was trying to kind of disguise, but it was definitely better than a plain cake mix. It had somewhat of a pleasant chocolate chip cookie flavor. WARNING to those who might use this cake to make a "cut" cake for a special occasion (you know, like those cute teddy bears, rockets, trains, and so forth that you cut cake apart and reassemble to make): at least in my experience, this cake was not a good fit for that! The chocolate chips made the bottom part of the cake really hard to cut through cleanly, so it started to fall apart. Frosting didn't cling well to the cut part either. I was making a castle with three layers of cake stacked up, and was trying to square it up a little. Needless to say, that part became the back that nobody looked at! Anyway, that aside, this recipe makes a decent cake that's not fabulous, but definitely better than a plain cake mix, something my parents appreciated because they're tired of eating boring cakes (for some reason I don't understand, I started a tradition of special character and theme cakes, so most of the cakes I make look better than they taste).