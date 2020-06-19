German Beet Salad with Caraway Seeds
This is a traditional German beet salad with a simple apple cider vinegar dressing and caraway seeds. You can also make it with roasted beets, but in Germany the beets are usually boiled.
This is a traditional German beet salad with a simple apple cider vinegar dressing and caraway seeds. You can also make it with roasted beets, but in Germany the beets are usually boiled.
I grow a few beets each year, and last year I made this salad for the first time. It's easy and delicious, everyone likes it. I just made it again with some of this year's crop.Read More
I grow a few beets each year, and last year I made this salad for the first time. It's easy and delicious, everyone likes it. I just made it again with some of this year's crop.
I used canola oil instead of olive oil since it has a more neutral taste and lets the apple cider vinegar and caraway seeds shine through more
Made it using Golden Beets. Very good. Quick and ready in 2 hours but better the next day.
I peeled fresh beets first then boiled. I like it.
rob
I made this salad and it was very tasty. I accidentally used fennel seeds instead of caraway and the flavors are good together. I did add some mayonnaise.
Excellent salad!
delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections