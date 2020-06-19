German Beet Salad with Caraway Seeds

5
6 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a traditional German beet salad with a simple apple cider vinegar dressing and caraway seeds. You can also make it with roasted beets, but in Germany the beets are usually boiled.

Recipe by Naschkatze

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beets in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat, and simmer until beets can easily be pierced with a fork, about 45 minutes. Drain and cool slightly. Peel and slice beets; place into a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Combine apple cider vinegar, olive oil, sugar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl and pour over beets. Mix well. Add caraway seeds and mix again. Allow to chill 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 3.6g; sodium 209.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022