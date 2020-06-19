Best Whole Grain Gluten-Free Bread for a Bread Machine

We really enjoy this bread - all of us eat it when only my husband has to be gluten free. You can also use the Dough setting and scoop out dough onto baking sheets to make buns. To smooth top of loaf or buns, wet fingers and smooth the dough before it rises.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
I recommend the Black+Decker(TM) bread machine with a tall pan. The tall pans work well for kneading the dough. Use the quick or rapid cycle on your machine. You do not require a fancy or expensive machine for this gluten-free bread.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 7g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 400.2mg. Full Nutrition
I have made this bread as a dairy free version 12 times in the past four weeks. I made some mistakes, all my fault and they were: 1: I apparently bought teff seeds at first, the second time I bought actual teff flour and that made a big difference in the bread loftiness and 2. I used the gluten free setting on my bread machine and not the quick bread setting -while it did okay on the gluten free setting it did excellent on the quick bread setting. I did modify the recipe a little based on what I had on hand and to make it dairy free. 1. I use apple cider vinegar 2. I use 1 2/3 cup of nut milk instead of the water and milk powder - I've used almond mild and macadamia nut milk with success 3. I have used olive oil and avocado oil with success. 4. Sometimes I add Bragg nutritional yeast. Everyone in my family likes it, even those not on a gluten/dairy free diet. It was the first gluten free bread recipe I tried and felt no need to try another, it tastes great and makes large loaves which are great for sandwiches. I am baking it in a Hamilton Beach bread maker I got on Amazon for $68.
I have made this bread as a dairy free version 12 times in the past four weeks. I made some mistakes, all my fault and they were: 1: I apparently bought teff seeds at first, the second time I bought actual teff flour and that made a big difference in the bread loftiness and 2. I used the gluten free setting on my bread machine and not the quick bread setting -while it did okay on the gluten free setting it did excellent on the quick bread setting. I did modify the recipe a little based on what I had on hand and to make it dairy free. 1. I use apple cider vinegar 2. I use 1 2/3 cup of nut milk instead of the water and milk powder - I've used almond mild and macadamia nut milk with success 3. I have used olive oil and avocado oil with success. 4. Sometimes I add Bragg nutritional yeast. Everyone in my family likes it, even those not on a gluten/dairy free diet. It was the first gluten free bread recipe I tried and felt no need to try another, it tastes great and makes large loaves which are great for sandwiches. I am baking it in a Hamilton Beach bread maker I got on Amazon for $68.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
Best Whole Grain Gluten-Free Bread for a Bread Machine
Servings Per Recipe: 10 Calories: 237.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.9g 12 %
carbohydrates: 38.5g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.1g 12 %
sugars: 7g
fat: 7g 11 %
saturated fat: 0.8g 4 %
cholesterol: 38.4mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 235.8IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.9mg 15 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 36mcg 9 %
calcium: 101.7mg 10 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 22.9mg 8 %
potassium: 227.4mg 6 %
sodium: 400.2mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 62.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.