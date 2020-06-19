Best Whole Grain Gluten-Free Bread for a Bread Machine

We really enjoy this bread - all of us eat it when only my husband has to be gluten free. You can also use the Dough setting and scoop out dough onto baking sheets to make buns. To smooth top of loaf or buns, wet fingers and smooth the dough before it rises.

Recipe by Caroline Booy

Recipe Summary

10 mins
50 mins
2 hrs
3 hrs
10
1 loaf
  • Mix cornstarch, millet flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, teff flour, ground flax, psyllium husk, and guar gum in a bowl.

  • Place eggs, warm water, canola oil, vinegar, sugar, yeast, cornstarch mixture, salt, and milk in a bread machine pan in the order listed, or in the order listed by the manufacturer. Stir gently with a wooden spoon to combine yeast with the rest of the ingredients.

  • Run "rapid bake" cycle for 2 hours. Select "dark" crust setting; bake for 50 minutes.

I recommend the Black+Decker(TM) bread machine with a tall pan. The tall pans work well for kneading the dough. Use the quick or rapid cycle on your machine. You do not require a fancy or expensive machine for this gluten-free bread.

238 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 7g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 400.2mg. Full Nutrition
