Best Whole Grain Gluten-Free Bread for a Bread Machine

I have made this bread as a dairy free version 12 times in the past four weeks. I made some mistakes, all my fault and they were: 1: I apparently bought teff seeds at first, the second time I bought actual teff flour and that made a big difference in the bread loftiness and 2. I used the gluten free setting on my bread machine and not the quick bread setting -while it did okay on the gluten free setting it did excellent on the quick bread setting. I did modify the recipe a little based on what I had on hand and to make it dairy free. 1. I use apple cider vinegar 2. I use 1 2/3 cup of nut milk instead of the water and milk powder - I've used almond mild and macadamia nut milk with success 3. I have used olive oil and avocado oil with success. 4. Sometimes I add Bragg nutritional yeast. Everyone in my family likes it, even those not on a gluten/dairy free diet. It was the first gluten free bread recipe I tried and felt no need to try another, it tastes great and makes large loaves which are great for sandwiches. I am baking it in a Hamilton Beach bread maker I got on Amazon for $68.

