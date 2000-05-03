Boscobel Beach Ginger Cake

This is a Jamaican cake. It attracted rave reviews at my church Valentine's tea party. It has been a mainstay at prayer breakfasts too.

By Margorita Whyte

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch Bundt pan. Sift together the flour, baking powder, ground ginger, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the grated ginger root and vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the milk, mixing just until incorporated. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a serving plate. Dust lightly with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 46g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 104.3mg; sodium 364.9mg. Full Nutrition
