Boscobel Beach Ginger Cake

this is a very good cake, my dad loves it. I do alter it somewhat for him, he loves honey and can't have any salt, and is a health nut. I make it according to recipe except with unsalted butter and i leave out the added salt... and it still comes out great, everyone loves it. I also load it with the fresh ginger root.... maybe 3/4 cup, I don't know... i throw the pulp and the juice and fibers and everything in there! I have made it like a 2 layer cake, and i mix the cake crumbs with raw honey and royal jelly (sparingly, honey is strong) and use that between the layers and on top.... not on the sides though, that is too much. Its good! I have made this recipe dozens of times experimenting with health foods and honey... it always comes out good! However.... i did substitute the sugar for dark honey one time and it came out tasting like a honey cake, not a spice or ginger cake.... so.... don't do that! and it tastes really good with some cream top, from yougurt. Always a very moist cake! Men who like spicy hot food will like this, especially doubled up or more on the fresh grated ginger.