Boscobel Beach Ginger Cake
This is a Jamaican cake. It attracted rave reviews at my church Valentine's tea party. It has been a mainstay at prayer breakfasts too.
Wow. I followed the recipe exactly, this is a moist, delicious cake. Do include the fresh grated ginger, it adds a unique and wonderful flavor. My Jamaican friend says to make this really authentic use dark brown sugar, preferably Demerara - I'll try that next time.Read More
This one looked pretty, but didn't grab me. I agree with those who said it isn't too gingery. I think those who thought it was, just don't like spices in that family all that much. Anyway, if there is a spice "problem," it may be the cinnamon - too much of it. It wasn't really identifiable as cinnamon, but more distracting from the ginger. Mine came out kinda dry, but my pan was larger so I'm taking the blame. I topped with a vanilla glaze & I think it needs more sugar in the cake itself - or maybe dark brown as suggested. A good cake to have with coffee. To end, I'm glad I tried it; but doubt I'll make it again.Read More
If you love fresh ginger, this is the ginger-cake for you! It differs from Gingerbread in that it is not so dark; it is more golden colored, and does not have any molasses. But the fresh ginger taste is strong and wonderful. I topped the cake with whipped cream. Also I used a large glass baking dish and baked using convection oven at 325 for 30-35 minutes. Sue Alice
Made this along with a pound cake for a large family party. When people heard "ginger cake" they made a beeline for the pound cake. Once the pound cake was gone, a few brave souls tried this one, and within minutes, word had spread. It was literally devoured in about four minutes. (I come from a long line of sweets lovers.) Anyway, I made a glaze of 1/2 stick melted butter, 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and about 3 Tbsp ginger brandy and poured it over the top. It was great!!! Thanks for a recipe I will be using over and over.
This cake is fantastic! It just dances on your tongue! It was so moist! This is not your typical ginger cake--there is no molasses. So it is a nice light cake with lots of ginger sparkle. And I didn't even add the fresh ginger the recipe called for--just the powdered ginger. It was quite a hit with my guests. I made an orange glaze for the cake, but really...it was pointless. One: it didn't need any embellishment, and two: the orange taste was totally overruled by the ginger flavor. Go the powedered sugar route as she says. Thank you Margorita Whyte for a wonderful recipe!!
I think I have found the perfect holiday dessert to serve to family and friends! This cake was neither too sweet nor too bland. Perfectly moist and chockful of flavour. To make it even more satisfying and visually appealing I baked the cake in portions so it was about 1 inch high and cut it into squares. Alonside a apple compote, a scoop of ice-cream and some caramel drizzled over the entire dish it was fit to impress.
This dense, spicy, ginger-iffic poudcake is AMAZING! I used this recipe for my sister's wedding cake, with an orange-ginger cream cheese frosting... Everyone loved it! I could not have been happier with it!!
Made this for my boyfriend and everyone loved it, made a few changes to make it extra moist: added 2tblsp black treacle to the batter; as soon as I took it out the oven, I skewered it all over and poured over a mix of 2tblsp brandy, 5g grated fresh ginger, 1tblsp water & 1/2tsp vanilla extract through a strainer & coated it with a vanilla glaze.
Thanks to Margorita's delicious cake recipe, my fav charity is $44.00 richer. This was one of the cakes we auctioned off. People loved the look of it frosted and filled with Apricot filling and frosting for Angelfood Cakes also on this site. This cake was unique, tasty and moist. Thanks for sharing Margorita!
With the amount if fresh and ground ginger needed, I thought the ginger flavor might possibly be too intense. It was just right, and made a mild and moist bundt cake.
this is a very good cake, my dad loves it. I do alter it somewhat for him, he loves honey and can't have any salt, and is a health nut. I make it according to recipe except with unsalted butter and i leave out the added salt... and it still comes out great, everyone loves it. I also load it with the fresh ginger root.... maybe 3/4 cup, I don't know... i throw the pulp and the juice and fibers and everything in there! I have made it like a 2 layer cake, and i mix the cake crumbs with raw honey and royal jelly (sparingly, honey is strong) and use that between the layers and on top.... not on the sides though, that is too much. Its good! I have made this recipe dozens of times experimenting with health foods and honey... it always comes out good! However.... i did substitute the sugar for dark honey one time and it came out tasting like a honey cake, not a spice or ginger cake.... so.... don't do that! and it tastes really good with some cream top, from yougurt. Always a very moist cake! Men who like spicy hot food will like this, especially doubled up or more on the fresh grated ginger.
You gotta love ginger! I was able to convert this recipe to a milk/butter, egg, wheat-free recipe. Got rave reviews from attendees at my baby's 2 year birthday party. And baby-kins loves the cake as well! I used a bundt pan but had to bake it for slightly over an hour. Dusted w/ powdered sugar and a good cup of coffee....a nice finish to any meal!
I made this cake for my ex's birthday... even though the guy wasn't a keeper, this recepie sure is!!
A really nice and moist cake.I used fresh grated ginger which I doubled but i think next time i am going to put 3 or 4 times the ginger in. I like the ginger flavour i know i can handle more
This cake is delicious! This is the first cake I've made in my new bundt pan, and it came out beautifully. I used a little less than the amount of fresh ginger called for. I didn't think the cake was 'spicy' or overpowering at all, and I did not add any icing to it. I will definitely make it again, probably adding some nuts. Golden raisins might be nice in this as well.
This really is a delicious recipe. Two days later and the cake is still incredibly moist. I used a food processor to grind up the ginger and ended up using a bit extra. The cake looked burnt when it came out of the oven, but it was perfect. It is meant to be a bit dark. The ginger taste was delicious. It's like a light tea cake with some spice and bite to it. I added a lemon glaze with lemon zest and crystallized ginger on top.
Moist and delicious. I thought the batter was not sweet enough, so I added 1/4 cup granulated sugar - I'm glad I did. Also omitted the ginger root as I didn't have it. Might be good with some custard sauce.
My husband loves ginger so I thought I would try this. I myself dont even like ginger BUT this cake is delicious!!!! I will definitely make it again
A little too ginger-y for me, but that's my personal preference. If you like ginger, you will love this cake - otherwise, you might want to cut back a bit on the ginger. I should have kept in mind what other reviewers have said about its texture - it is more like a pound cake or bread than the fluffy "cake" consistency that I was expecting.
I love this cake! I made it exactly as the recipe stated, no changes in anythign and it came out perfect! It's moist on the inside with a lovely caramel color crust on the outside, and the flavor is so good, not too spicy or overpowering. A perfect cake for those who don't want a sugar heavy dessert. Nice job!
The ginger is surprisingly mild, but this is a tasty cake nonetheless. Be warned: grating 1/4 cup of ginger root is a pain in the neck.
awesome! Doubled the ginger for a more gingery taste.
I made this cake and filled it with fresh home-made peach filling. I finished it with a cinnamon and ginger whip cream. Awesome!!!
This cake is wonderful, I added 1/2 tsp allspice and frosted it with allspice cream cheese frosting from this site which I already had made for another cake, I just thinned it out with milk and poured it over the cake. So delicious!
Great recipe! This was the first cake I've ever baked successfully -- I bought a Bundt pan just to try it. The ginger flavor was distinct yet not overwhelming, and the texture was dense and moist.
I made the recipe as instructed and it seemed a little dry to me. I had people at the office sample it and they thought it was okay. More of a breakfast bread than a cake.
Moist, light, and delicious. Maybe a little too gingery for my taste (it's so spicy that it tastes a bit "hot") so I think I'll go easy on the fresh ginger next time. I finished the cake with a butter rum glaze and it's just divine.
Wasn't a hit at a party, even with Jamaicans there. I think part of the problem is that I made it several days early. It may lose its moisture rapidly. This cake probably should be planned for same day serving and perhaps fresh out of the oven.
Really nice, moist cake. The fresh ginger in it is wonderful & I can't imagine making it without it. Serving with an icing, cream, or glaze would make it outstanding.
Delicious! Very gingery
This recipe was a huge success at work, I added a lemon glaze and it was perfect!!
Loooooved this! As did everyone else so it only lasted 1 day. I cut the butter down by 1/4c as that was all I had and it was still super moist. I made a lemony sourcream glaze as well. My new favourite
I never like ginger cake before until I try this recipe. Very moist and delicious. I added more brown sugar upto 2 cups. Because by the recipe it was a littlte less sweet. I don't know the quality of brown sugar in Thailand is the same 'sweet' as the original recipe. And I can't find ground ginger here too. So I just add more fresh ginger root instead (1/2 cup). Thanks for this recipe.
Fantastic! I brought this cake to a party and had two people come up to me three times to rave about it. A bunch of people said "Hey, you're the one who made that cake, right?" The cake texture is really perfect-- and that was even after I forgot to cream the butter and sugar together (instead I put the sugar in with the dry ingredients, and had to take a chance and bake the thing without the butter being properly distributed. Definitely will become a regular feature in my baking! Oh-- I did ice it with a simple confectioner's sugar / vanilla / milk blend, and then topped it with dusted sugar. I'd definitely recommend some kind of simple icing to sweeten it up.
Outstanding. Wanted to try a gingercake recipe - had no molasses - found this!! Didn't have any vanilla so used maple syrup and finished it off with 1 tbs of lemon juice to 2/3 cup icing sugar, drizzled it over whilst still warm. Loved by my 3 children - my 2yr old took a spoon to the cake whilst I was out of the kitchen to the acclaim of 'gorgeous'. Certifiable success!!!
I really like this cake but I will add less butter next time.
Great with cream cheese icing.
I tweaked the recipe a bit, so maybe that's why it didn't come out as well as I'd hoped-- I used fresh ground ginger (paste-form) instead of dried and grated ginger, and perhaps I didn't have enough of it. I also used honey for part of the brown sugar. I think I should've used more, because the flavor just wasn't there-- kind of a bland cake. Apart from that, I used applesauce instead of half the butter, and substituted two egg whites for one of the eggs. Texture of the cake came out fine, so at least you can reduce the fat without problems. I think I'll put a honey-lemon glaze on it and hope it enhances the flavor...
WOW! This is super tasty! Munching on a slice right now with some "gunline coffee" off this site. Made this today to use up some fresh ginger, and it is to die for. Was just a smidge shy on the fresh ginger, since was using up what I had on hand, but otherwise followed the recipe to the letter. Used a silicon bundt on a cookie sheet, and baked for a little over 50 minutes. This is moist and light and has the perfect ginger flavor for my taste. Hit it with a little powdered sugar, just like suggested, and it doesn't need anything else. Not overly sweet and goes perfect with coffee... especially warm since I couldn't wait for it to cool all the way to try it since it smelled so wonderful. Will definitely make this one again.
I did not enjoy the spice combinations in this cake at all. I LOVE gingerbread, but this is not gingerbread. The ginger is way too strong and not sweet enough to balance it out. Definitely not worth the effort.
I'm sorry but this cake is not very nice... I wanted to like it and I followed the instructions. The cake tasted bitter (I don't know if its cause of the ginger which I bought fresh on the day of making this) and had this horrible stinky smell... I used dark brown sugar instead but I'm sorry I don't think the cake is sweet enough as you could probably tell by looking at the flour: sugar ratio.... the only good thing about this cake was the texture and that it was moist... I threw the whole thing out the next morning. I won't make this recipe again... sorry
I used a plain old cake tin, followed recipe to a t, except I used jarred ginger root. I love ginger, I wanted a more of a sticky ginger cake, so maybe I should have followed a recipe that included syrup or something, & thought the ginger flavour was subtle, so made up for this by making a ginger orange butter cream decoration. This was easy to follow and turned out tasty & moist, no complaints from my partner or colleagues at work. 8
WHAT A CAKE!!! I like cakes that are full of flavor and not too sweet. This cake fit the bill. It is so moist and so light! (Although it won't feel light when it attaches to my hips -thanks to the real butter!) I shared it with neighbors who immediately asked for the recipe. I will be sure to bake this cake again!!!!!!!!
This is the best cake of this type I have ever eaten in my life. It is so moist! I'm sure powdered sugar would be fine on it, but I went over the top and drizzled a cream cheese icing on it. I actually used one-third cup of grated ginger in the cake. Also threw in some chopped crystallized ginger for fun. I think next time I'll put 1/2 cup grated fresh ginger in for more ginger flavor. Update: Tried it the next day, and it's still moist and delicious! Update (day 3): Made a red, white and blue strawberry/blueberry shortcake out of it and it was better than ever!
Scrumptious cake! I made this cake exactly to recipe and the ginger taste was on-point! Although the cake was sufficiently moist, I did top it with white chocolate glaze, because my daughter loves cake with some kind of frosting. 10's across the board.
Good cake. Thought that it did not have enough of a ginger kick. But it was moist and tasty.
the entire family loved it it was eaten quickly and they went looking for more!!
All in all I think this is pretty good. It gets better with each bite it seems. Would make again just as instructed.
I work with a lot of older Caribbean women and when I brought this cake in they LOVED it. It was so popular I only got one small slice; I found it to be a bit dry but very tasty. The ginger flavor is prominent without going overboard, and it's not greasy despite all the butter. I mentioned that next time I wanted to make a glaze to gussy it up and they vehemently told me not to, that it was perfect. I will say grating the ginger was a huge pain in my butt, getting 1/4 cup took about 20 minutes!
Not having any all purpose flour on hand, I used some cake flour and the cake came out just as perfect, a nice dense and very moist cake with a wonderful flavor. Definately one I'll keep in mind for future events.
This was a big hit with my family! Excellent cake! Unfortunately I left it in the oven a tiny bit too long and it was a little dry so I made an orange custard sauce to go with it. Yummy!
Wonderful - We made it exactly as the recipe reads. It turned out perfectly at 7,000 feet above sea level with no adjustments!
This cake is so delicious. Perfectly light and the taste is exactly was I was looking for. I followed the recipe as written but I did have to bake my cake for 20 minutes longer than stated. (I covered the cake for the last 10 minutes as I was concerned it was going to burn). I made the cake as an ingredient for my Ginger and Pear Trifle that I am serving for dessert tomorrow evening. It smelt so delicious when it came out of the oven that I just had to have a slice there and then!
This is a fantastic cake! I did the recipe as is, no changes. Very moist and just the right amount of ginger. I was little nervous adding the fresh and ground ginger thinking it would be too much, but it's just right. I'm adding this one to my recipe box!
Followed recipe exactly....but I think a sweet topping would have been nice on this. Easy to make.
this will be the second year that I will make this for Christmas, it is a HIT! I top it with creamcheese frosting II and chopped candied ginger and craisins. SOOOO Good! i will try to post a pic this time.
I made this along with a heavy fruit tart for Christmas desert. It was really nice and provided something on the lighter side. I only used about half the fresh ginger after reading the reviews and thought it came out great. I garnished it with powder sugar and whipped cream on the side.
I've made this twice now. The first time with fresh ginger and this time I used shredded coconut instead. ( 1/4 cup) Next time I will add a bit more coconut and make a glaze. This is a great cake as its not real sweet. Fantastic with coffee.
With the COVID19 isolation I had to make some changes: I used 1+1/2 cups fresh ginger (peeled, dunked in boiling water, and pulverized in the food processor) and no dry ginger. I used leftover matzos ground back into "flour" for 2 cups of the flour. And I used allspice because I had no cinnamon. It's still delicious! I was so glad to find this recipe so I could use all the fresh ginger I had!
Excellent recipe. I tripled the ginger root and added 1/2cup powder sugar to the batter. It was delicious. Needed only 40 minutes to bake. Finished it off with 1Tbs lemon juice and 2/3 cup powder sugar glaze.
Delicious
No revisions. Made as is to rave reviews! Ages 8-80 all loved it (provided you like ginger )
I followed the recipe to the letter, and it was wonderful! Thank you, Margorita!
I substituted with gluten free flour. Was excellent!
I made the cake as written but not sweet enough. I wasn't expecting a very sweet cake but there needed to be some sweetness. I ended up fixing it as best I could with a glaze over the powdered sugar. I was trying it out for Thanksgiving, I will be taking something else. Need to experiment with amount of sugar in cake.
I’m making this again for sure .... I upped the ginger even more because we like it hot and snappy but in honesty the recipe is pretty well perfect
Excellent recipe! I used a full cup of ginger that I pulverized in a food processor with the cup of milk. I know some had complained about the grating so I thought of a lazy escape. I ended up straining the hairy bits out with a seive. The trick was scraping the fine ginger meat off of the outside with a spoon. Instead of molasses I used 1/4 cup of very dry pitted dates soaked in 1/4 of water. I also kicked in 1tbsp of fine Turkish coffee to kick in a hint of dark fruit flavor.
I thought this was delicious in a subtle way, very elegant and simple a far as the flavor goes. My mother-in-law who is Jamaican loved this cake. I followed this recipe to a tee and it came out perfect. I will defiantly make this again! Beautiful cake, thank you for sharing.
I admit that I tweaked this one, partly out of necessity, but I honestly believe it would have been fabulous made exactly as written. I didn't have enough ground ginger, so used 1 tsp ginger and 3 tsp allspice. I thought the batter was a little bland, so I soaked the finished cake in a brown sugar/butter/rum glaze. That being said, this cake has an *amazing* ginger bite to it, wonderful texture and flavor, and even the middle part where the glaze didn't reach was moist. The fresh ginger bumps up the "wow" factor for sure. Will definitely be making this one again.
A lovely cake, well turned out, used crystallized ginger (double) as it was all I had at time but looking forward to fresh ginger as it might give it a real kick for those who like the heat.
Yum this cake is amazing! I made a few adjustments: I cut the sugar to 1 cup, I used olive oil (3/4 c.) instead of butter, and I only used 3 eggs since mine were looking very large. The cake has a very unique and delicious flavor. I ended up making two layers from this recipe and turned it into a Victoria Sponge cake (I put apple butter in between the layers and covered the top in fresh whipped cream). This recipe will definitely be a go to cake recipe for me!
My family all liked it. I didn't have fresh ginger (I usually do but was out ??) and since my husband is dairy free I used rice milk and earth balance "butter". Only made 1/2 the recipe so used a loaf pan instead of a bundt. It was a good size for the loaf pan. I cut back just a tad on the brown sugar and didn't sprinkle any powdered either. Was good enough that the 5 of us nearly polished it all off! (I did only make 1/2 the recipe remember) Mine didn't look as dark as the other pics but it's prob bc I didn't use real milk...toothpick came out clean after baking for almost as long as called for (41 min...smaller pan)
This was a very good recipe, easy to follow and the cake turned out lovely. I will probably add more ginger next time I make it. The recipe was good, but I like a lot of spice in my food.
I will never not love this recipe! Follow it exactly but add MORE ginger.
I love this cake. When i first made it i was in a rush, and took it out of the bundt while it was still hot, so it fell apart. But it was delicious, so my friends didn't care.
Smells great while it's baking. Nice texture. Will definitely make again.
Lovely flavour! Soft and very more-ish. Yummy! -From a real Jamaican.
This cake tastes DELICIOUS!! I altered the recipe to make it gluten free and egg free. I swapped 3/4 cup flax egg for the four eggs and 2 1/2 c. gluten free flour (brown rice, potato starch & tapioca starch) + 1/2 tsp xanthan gum. It came out a little chewy, but I suspect that the flax egg was the culprit. I'll try it again with 1/2 cup and see if it works. I'll also make it as cupcakes and add some crystallized ginger to the top for a lil' extra kick!
This recipe makes a delicious, moist cake packed with ginger flavor that's not too sweet. I substituted unsweetened almond milk and added a tsp of galangal, a half tsp of fresh ground cardamom and a pinch of allspice to the dry ingredients. I sprinkled a tiny bit of bronze edible glitter on top, giving the finished cake a subtle shimmer. I shared this cake with a small group of friends -- it was a big hit.
Very good cake. It is different with the subtle taste of ginger and easy to make.
This recipe is so delectable that most of the people I gave this to for Christmas this year were very impressed with how delicious it was. Loved it myself! It will be my go to ginger cake.
Delicious! I used Ginger Spice Blend from a tube and substituted Splenda brown sugar for regular brown sugar.
Super delicious! I can see me making this once a month. Basically followed the recipe except I'm not exactly sure how much fresh ginger I ended up with because I just grated everything I had. If I had to guess I went a bit over what was called for. I also didn't have enough brown sugar so substituted what I didn't have with cane sugar. It was probably 3 parts cane to 1 part brown and used a bit less than called for. I think it came out perfect but will try to follow things exactly next time to see the difference. Anyway, highly recommend this recipe.
My husband thought this was pretty good but I think it had a distinct flour taste. It definitely needs icing of some sort.
Good and easy to make
If you love ginger, you will love this cake. It is delicious and a refreshing change of pace from other flavors.
Good recipe! Moist and filled with spices. Great holiday cake recipe! Thanks for sharing!
It was okay but will not bake again. It wasn't dry, but felt like it could've greatly benefited from frosting or a sugar glaze.
