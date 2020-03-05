Apple Crisp Topping

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Ok, this is mostly about the crisp top! I could never get this quite right till I called my mom and wrote it down. It is sweet, nice, and crisp. Serve with French vanilla ice cream.

By aelfrida

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt, and cardamom in a large bowl. Cut in butter until blended and the mixture resembles small peas. Mix in oats with a wooden spoon.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

This is enough for up to a 9-inch square pan of fruit. For any bigger pan, you simply double it. Obviously you can put any fruit you like. One of my faves is rhubarb! Apples, pears, and peaches work too.

Squeeze small handfuls of topping and crumble over fruit. Bake until browned and crisp, 30 to 40 minutes. It gets brown easily, but if you really don't like that as much, you could cook the harder fruit, like apples, a bit first.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 211.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Nicholas Ahlstrand
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2021
It was easy to make and there is room for substitution. I used pancake mix instead of flour. Depending on your oven, it does not take 30 minutes to cook. Check during baking to avoid overcooking. Read More
QUEENSHARON00
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2020
Fabulous!!!! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022