Apple Crisp Topping
Ok, this is mostly about the crisp top! I could never get this quite right till I called my mom and wrote it down. It is sweet, nice, and crisp. Serve with French vanilla ice cream.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
This is enough for up to a 9-inch square pan of fruit. For any bigger pan, you simply double it. Obviously you can put any fruit you like. One of my faves is rhubarb! Apples, pears, and peaches work too.
Squeeze small handfuls of topping and crumble over fruit. Bake until browned and crisp, 30 to 40 minutes. It gets brown easily, but if you really don't like that as much, you could cook the harder fruit, like apples, a bit first.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 211.9mg. Full Nutrition