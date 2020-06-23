Butternut Squash Spirals and Black Bean Tacos

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick and easy vegetarian taco recipe uses prepackage butternut squash spirals and seasonings. Top with avocado slices, take a photo, and enjoy.

By dsuperits

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
17 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut butternut squash into spirals using a spiralizer fitted with the large shredding blade.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute squash until slightly tender, about 3 minutes. Add taco seasoning; stir. Add black beans and tomatoes; cook and stir until beans are hot and tomatoes are soft, about 5 minutes more. Remove from heat.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry 1 tortilla at a time until lightly browned, about 30 seconds per side.

  • Place 1 tablespoon sour cream on each tortilla; add about 1/4 cup squash mixture and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon feta cheese. Top with lettuce and cilantro.

Cook's Note:

Make this dish even easier by using prepackaged butternut squash spirals.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
590 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 80.5g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 1046.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2020
We really enjoyed these! The toughest part was spiralizing the butternut squash. It was a hot mess. I think you need a really thick squash in order to make this work. These were very good though. My son (who has been wanting to go vegetarian lately) really enjoyed them. I would make them again! Thanks for sharing the recipe. Read More
