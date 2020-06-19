Easy Caponata

Caponata is a Sicilian dish with eggplant, zucchini, tomato, and peppers traditionally cooked in oil and vinegar and flavored with sugar, raisins, capers, olives, and pine nuts. It's tangy, sweet, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Serve at room temperature as a side dish to grilled fish or as a starter on toasted bread. Store leftovers in fridge and reheat gently. It will taste even better the next day!
I had never heard of caponata until I plugged eggplant and zucchini into the Allrecipes search and this came up. My goodness, it's DELICIOUS. I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't boil the celery ahead of time (wasn't sure what the point was since I was going to saute it again anyway???). Also, I couldn't find fresh basil that looked good so I used 1/2 tsp. dried, and while I was at it added 1/2 tsp. dried oregano and a few springs of fresh rosemary that I had to use up. The result was a savory, sweet, delicious vegetable dish that I ate as a main course. I will definitely make this again, hopefully with fresh basil so I can try it exactly as written.
I made a crockpot rattatouile from The Ktchn yesterday. After it sat overnight, I added some Kalamata olives with some brine and some capers with brine. Ran all of it, with about a tablespoon of yellow raisins, through the food processor again. Fantastic! Serving it on garlic toast.
I used to make caponata during the holidays, but haven't for the past 20 yrs. I found this recipe, thought I'd give it a try. It came out absolutely delicious - with that balance of sweet, salty, nutty that we all love! Here are the modifications I made: Soaked raisins in 1/4 C. marsala- Omitted zucchini completely. Used 1/2 ea. yellow and red peppers, salted and rinsed eggplant to rid it of any bitterness. After it was 1/2 way cooked I dumped in the soaked raisins with wine and 1 lg minced garlic clove. Let this cook alone for 10 min. before adding the rest of the cooked vegetables, etc. Only added 1/2 can of tomato puree and added 2-3 tbls tomato paste. 1-2 tbls apple vinegar, same amount of sugar. Allow this to simmer together 15 min. Added toasted pinolia nuts and lots of fresh basil. Splendid!
