Tuscan Tomato Soup (Pappa al Pomodoro)

Known in Tuscany and all over Italy as Pappa al pomodoro, this thick soup is made with tomatoes, Parmesan, and day-old bread. You can use this soup as base for a more gourmet dish, adding grilled fish or prawns on top.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.