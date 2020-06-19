Raw Zucchini Salad

Small, fresh zucchini from your garden tastes best in this easy raw zucchini salad with dill, spring onions, and a simple vinegar dressing without oil. The salad needs to marinate overnight for best results.

Recipe by kolibri

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Combine vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; stir in dill. Add zucchini and green onions and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Mix before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 0.4g; sodium 797.9mg. Full Nutrition
