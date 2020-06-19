Pumpkin Spice Churros with Salted Maple Caramel Dip

Serve these spiced pumpkin churros to your guests and just wait for the oohs and aahs! The salted maple caramel dip is the icing on the cake and is wonderful on ice cream, apples, pie, and anything else you'd like.

Recipe by Julie Hubert

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
31 mins
additional:
16 mins
total:
1 hr 12 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Salted Maple Caramel Sauce:
Pumpkin Churros:

Directions

  • Pour maple syrup into a deep, heavy-bottomed pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and let simmer, stirring with a spoon, until syrup starts to coat the spoon and has a caramel-like consistency, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk 1/4 cup butter into the syrup until melted, about 2 minutes. Add heavy cream and salt, whisking constantly to combine. Pour sauce into a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until mostly cooled, about 15 minutes.

  • Whisk flour and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice together in a small bowl.

  • Whisk the remaining 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and white sugar together in a large bowl to make pumpkin spice sugar.

  • Combine water, pumpkin puree, 6 tablespoons butter, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and vanilla extract in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk thoroughly. Bring to a boil; add the flour mixture. Cook and stir vigorously until dough is thickened, 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Transfer dough to the bowl of a stand mixer with paddle attachment. Beat until cool, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, allowing each to incorporate before adding the next. Beat until dough is glossy and thick.

  • Heat 2 to 3 inches of oil in a large, heavy pot to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

  • Scrape the dough into a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Test the oil with a small squeeze of dough; churro should float to the top of the oil and brown on the bottom in about 30 seconds. Adjust the heat if necessary.

  • Pipe roughly 3-inch strips of dough into the oil, keeping the tip of your pastry bag 1 to 2 inches above the oil. Fry until golden, brown, about 30 seconds per side.

  • Drain churros on paper towels for 1 minute; toss in the pumpkin spice sugar until evenly coated. Serve warm with the salted maple caramel sauce.

Cook's Notes:

Salted maple caramel sauce can be made up to 3 days in advance. Just heat up in a microwave-safe bowl for 30 seconds and whisk before using.

You can place the initial dough in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer to make the final dough instead of using a stand mixer.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
707 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 100g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 157.5mg; sodium 491.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/30/2022