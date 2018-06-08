Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Have made this 3xs now and tweaked heavily for a fantastic outcome! Used 9 cups of destemmed, shredded spinach and one large diced red onion (sautéed in butter, of course). Make sure all sautéed spinach is all dark green! PRESS spinach and onion sautee and get rid of as much liquid as possible! 15 oz of Ricotta cheese, at least 2 tablespoons of parmesan. LOTS of fresh ground salt and pepper and 4-5 heavy shakes of Nutmeg. Taste as you go!! Last variation included Black Garlic, Parmesan and Truffle seasoning as well as freshly grated Truffle cheese for a different variation. The above should make enough to do two pastry logs. Refrigerate overnight for best results before cutting into 1/2"-3/4" slices. Leave a small space between roll slices when placing on Parchment paper for best baking results. Watch toward the end to be sure all are nicely browned from egg wash (heavy egg wash here). Inexpensive ingredients lets you experiment with this and have fun (except for truffle version, of course)! Really delicious and total crowd pleaser! Should've brought two trees for new year's eve but kept one for myself;) Sorry, not sorry??