Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Puff pastry pinwheels are a great appetizer for any occasion and during the Christmas season, I arrange them to form a spinach Christmas tree. You can change the filling to your liking.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat and saute onions until soft and translucent. Add spinach, salt, and pepper and briefly saute while stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes. Cover and cook until spinach is wilted, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove lid after 5 minutes and allow cooking liquid to evaporate. Remove from stove and cool completely.

  • Chop spinach mixture and combine with ricotta and Parmesan cheese in a bowl. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

  • Roll out puff pastry sheet and evenly cover with spinach and cheese mixture to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Tightly roll up sheet lengthwise and press edges tightly together. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Slice pastry log into 3/4-inch slices so you have 16 to 22 pinwheels. Lay puff pastry pinwheels in the shape of a Christmas tree. The lowest row should consist of 6 pinwheels the second row 5 pinwheels, etc. If you end up with 16 pinwheels, start with 5 pinwheels in the lowest row. Place the last wheel on the bottom to make the trunk. Brush with egg.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until wheels are lightly browned and puffed up, 20 to 25 minutes. Decorate with cherry tomatoes for Christmas tree ornaments.

Cook's Note:

You can store the filled puff pastry log in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts, yield, and cook time when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 177.1mg. Full Nutrition
