Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Delicious! I used a cresent dough sheet because I wasnt sure what a pastry puff sheet was and sure couldnt find it at the local IGA. Like others said, I added more spinach. It tasted great, though next time I'll need to make my rolls smaller.
I made this for New Years and layed them in the shape of 2022 - I used cream cheese instead of ricotta. Delicious. I froze the rolls for a couple of hours and then sliced them really thinly to have enough rolls to make the numbers
It may have been me, but this didn't turn out as well as I'd hoped. The shape was like a fat Christmas tree. They were alright, but I'm not sure I would make this again. I made two for a party, and there was leftovers, which I didn't expect. Next time I'll try it on my family first before sharing with friends. Maybe yours will turn out better.
It was delicious except too much filling to properly roll into pinwheels. When I make it again I will put approximately 1/4 less ricotta & really squeeze out more water from spinach. It was really good but very filling! Yumm! 4 stars.
This came out great - I used 23 rolls and made the trunk a bit bigger and substituted cream cheese for ricotta and frozen spinach for fresh. I put the rolls into the freezer - in the fridge it took too long to make it slice-able. Everyone loved it and it looked so festive!
I never used puff pastry before and it was a disaster. Followed the directions but the filling was too wet and the rolls made of the filling and pastry fell apart. This looked so cute in the picture, wish it would have turned out like that.
Made as instructed and way too much filling for one pastry sheet...I only used 3/4 of the filling and it still spilled out the sides. Flavor was rather bland, I like the idea of adding bacon as other reviews mentioned but I won't take the time to make this again.
Have made this 3xs now and tweaked heavily for a fantastic outcome! Used 9 cups of destemmed, shredded spinach and one large diced red onion (sautéed in butter, of course). Make sure all sautéed spinach is all dark green! PRESS spinach and onion sautee and get rid of as much liquid as possible! 15 oz of Ricotta cheese, at least 2 tablespoons of parmesan. LOTS of fresh ground salt and pepper and 4-5 heavy shakes of Nutmeg. Taste as you go!! Last variation included Black Garlic, Parmesan and Truffle seasoning as well as freshly grated Truffle cheese for a different variation. The above should make enough to do two pastry logs. Refrigerate overnight for best results before cutting into 1/2"-3/4" slices. Leave a small space between roll slices when placing on Parchment paper for best baking results. Watch toward the end to be sure all are nicely browned from egg wash (heavy egg wash here). Inexpensive ingredients lets you experiment with this and have fun (except for truffle version, of course)! Really delicious and total crowd pleaser! Should've brought two trees for new year's eve but kept one for myself;) Sorry, not sorry??
Have made this twice. Very good and easy. Couple of things I changed. The spinach was wilted after 3 minutes of sautéing so I skipped the 5 minutes of cooking. While it cooled I left the lid off and the moisture evaporated. I cooked the slices before arranging them in a Christmas tree shape so I could put them on a pretty plate for serving. The pastry also cooked more evenly this way. These reheat nicely in the microwave or on the stove top.
