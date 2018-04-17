Pita Christmas Tree Finger Food

Pita, guacamole, and peppers is all you need for these adorable little Christmas trees that are sure to delight your family on Christmas eve. You can use store-bought guacamole as well if you don't have time to make it yourself.

By barbara

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Guacamole:
Decoration:

Directions

  • Combine avocados, lime juice, jalapeno, and salt in a blender; blend until guacamole is smooth, about 1 minute.

  • Cut pita bread into large triangles. Poke a hole in the rounded side and insert a pretzel stick as the stem. Spread guacamole on each pita triangle. Layer red pepper pieces in a zig zag line onto guacamole. Cut out small stars with a cookie cutter from yellow pepper and place on top of the "pita tree."

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 8.1g; sodium 1011.4mg. Full Nutrition
