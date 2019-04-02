Aunt Jewel's Chicken Dressing Casserole

okay, I messed this up quite a bit, and it is still yummy! First of all, I used left over rotisserie chicken, probably about 2 cups. Then I made my own dressing b/c I had a couple of loaves of ciabiatta bread getting stale, so I sauteed an onion 3 stalks of celery, a garlic clove, a carrot and a bunch of sliced mushrooms, added a bunch of sage and mixed it in with the bread. I only had cr of mushroom soup, so I used 2 of those. Then I forgot that was supposed to go directly over the chicken and already had 1/2 if the dressing in the pan. So I poured in the mixture, and put the rest of the dressing on top. Since I used what I had on hand, I ended up with a whole lot more dressing than chicken.....wait, did I mention theleftover peas? They were in the fridge, so what the heck, I put those on top of the chicken before the soup and stuffing. Anyway, yum! Seemed to be the best of pot pie and chicken and dressing. I left uncovered to get the top crunchy, but you could easily cover for a moister dressing. Try this recipe, I promise even if you mess it up, it will be great! Thanks Creter!