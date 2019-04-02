Aunt Jewel's Chicken Dressing Casserole
True Southern chicken and dressing recipe. Handed down from my great-great-aunt. Easy and delicious.
READ THIS BEFORE MAKING IT.... I took advice from other reviews and mine turned out really good. I sauteed the chicken in a little butter and added diced onions and two cloves of garlic to the chicken while cooking to it. I also added some onion powder, salt and pepper. I used the amount of soup called for, but doubled the amount of stuffing and it paid off big time. Be sure to bake it uncovered so the stuffing isn't soggy. This was really good and I'll definitely make it again. My kids loved it too.Read More
I did exactly what the recipe said and it didn't come out right... Came out real soupy so maybe my oven temp is off? Anyhow, I added rice to soak up the mixture and it's ok.Read More
The "can" of milk they are asking for in the recipe is just whatever milk you want to use, measured by the soup can! Not "canned milk", like some of these other reviewers were confused about. I hope I helped someone out!
I made a couple of slight changes some might find helpful- I added some onion and garlic powder to the chicken while it was boiling to help add some flavor. I bought a can of low sodium chicken broth instead of using my own reserves as well. I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup and one can of cream of mushroom. I mixed ALL of the ingredients together (chicken, soups, stuffing, and some extra onion and garlic powder) and apread into baking dish. I put a layer of stuffing I set aside on the top of the mixture so it would have a crispier topping. I also used Pepperidge Farms Seasoned Stuffing Mix, it came out great. I realize I made quite a few alterations, but it came out tasting absolutely wonderful. Thanks for the start!
The best chicken-and-dressing recipe I've ever eaten! Usually they're too salty or too gloppy, but this was perfect. I too made a few changes: 1) I used one 12-oz. box Mrs. Cubbison's cornbread stuffing (both bags) with 1-1/2 c broth. 2) While the chicken boiled (20 min. was plenty), I sauteed 1 c. chopped onion, 1 c. chopped celery, and 1 c. peeled, chopped apple in 4 T. butter, then mixed it into the stuffing mixture. I baked the casserole in a 9x13 pan (20 min. covered, 15 minutes uncovered). We could NOT stop eating this!
This was really good and pretty easy. I made a couple of changes, per others' suggestions: 1) used TWO 6 oz pkgs of stuffing with 1.5 cups of chicken broth (I thought the cornbread stuffing was really good); 2) sauted garlic, 1/2 chopped onion, and celery in butter first, then mixed it in with the stuffing mixture; 3) added onion powder, sage, and rosemary to the stuffing mixture. My only problem was that I bought a rotisserie chicken, already cooked, from our store and that wasn't quite enough chicken for this dish. However it saved a bunch of time! Next time I will add more chicken. These amounts were perfect for a 9x13 dish. I cooked mine for 35 minutes total uncovered and it turned out wonderful! With these changes this is an excellent recipe!!!
Easy and tasty. We enjoyed this dish. The baking time needed was 35 minutes (the recipe asked for 45 min.).
Delish! I sauteed about 1/3 c chopped onion and 2 stalks of chopped celery in 4 T butter til translucent and tender and then added that plus about 1 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning to the chicken broth. I only made a 8x8 pan of this, but if I had made a larger pan, I would recomend doubling the stuffing mix. I used only 2 large breasts since I was making a smaller dish and the ratio of chicken to dressing was perfect. I covered this with aluminum foil and cooked for 30 minutes and then removed the foil for the last 15 minutes of baking since some reviewers said it dried out. This is a great comfort food meal. Really simple and quite tasty.
This is like a pot pie with a stuffing crust. When boiling the chicken, I added a stalk of celery, a couple baby carrots, a few peppercorns, some minced garlic, and a chicken boullion cube because I wanted it to be more "brothy". Plus, the recipe ingredients should state 1 1/2 cups of "reserved" chicken broth as well as stating "to add the reserved broth" (common sense told me to add it) because it really isn't clear. I also added 1/2 bag of frozen mixed veges to the soup/milk mixture. The kids loved it. Thanks Creter.
My husband is a very picky eater and hates casseroles, but he absolutely loves this one! He even requests that I make it again and again!!!
Sooo good! I added cracked black pepper & a bay leaf to the chicken stock. I also sauteed one chopped onion & 2 stalks chopped celery in 2 Tbsp. of butter to add to the dressing mixture. Also added some white pepper & rubbed sage to dressing.
I used a 16oz pkg of Pepperidge Farm stuffing and mixed it with a stick of melted margarine. Instead of Cream of Celery soup I used a can of Cream of Mushroom along with the can of Cream of Chicken. I omitted the milk and added 1 1/2 cans of broth that was measured in the soup cans. I then placed 1/2 the stuffing/margerine mixture and placed it in a casserole dish that was sprayed with cooking spray. I then poured about 1/2 the soup/broth mixture over the stuffing, placed chicken over that and then poured remaining soup/broth over the chicken. I then spread remaining stuffing over that and baked. Yum!!
This is a delicious and easy to prepare comfort dish. Add a side of cranberry and you have Thanksgiving (almost) year round! If you want to go the extra yard as other reviewers have mentioned, adding some sauted celery and onion, a couple handfuls of frozen peas or broccoli, a bit of sage or poultry seasoning certainly gives a bit more "homemade" taste and appearance. I did do as others suggested and added the second package of stuffing mix ... it made for a more "dressing" like dish and cut well into squares for freezing leftovers. With or without the additions, you'll be pleased come dinnertime! :O)
I followed this recipe exactly, and it was excellent. My husband loved it. I will definately make this recipe again. However, I will probably add some vegetables to it next time i make it. Don't get confused by the can of milk this recipe calls for. You will fill up one of the empty soup cans with milk...don't use evaporated milk.
I used two pounds of boneless chicken instead of 3, and two cans of cream of chicken soup - I didn't have celery. One can of soup would have been enough for two pounds of meat. I also used a smaller, deeper baking dish so the amount of stuffing was perfect. I also added plenty of seasoning and chicken granules to the boiling water, and added diced onion to the chicken stove-top stuffing. With all the seasoning, the taste was great - delicious. This would also an excellent use of leftover turkey and homemade stuffing. Served green beans and cranberry sauce on the side.
ima have to give this the full five stars since i've made this recipe at least five times and never rated it. it must be great if i keep making it again and again! with chicken breast and/or legs.
This was delicious! I used 2% milk, rather than canned, and it worked just fine.
loved it!
The sauce turned out so creamy, and the chicken tender and juicy.
I really enjoyed this. It's good easy comfort food. I did reduce the soup to one can cream of chicken and added some celery and onion to the water when boiling the chicken. After the chicken was done, I strained the veggies out of the stock and added them to the stuffing along with a teaspoon of chicken boullion added to the stock used to mix with the stuffing.
My husband and son really liked this recipe. It was quick and easy and I served it with white rice and green beans. I added chopped celery and onion to the bouillon when cooking the chicken and only parboiled for 20 minutes (that is all you need!). I filled the can with 3/4 of milk and added some of the bouillon with plenty of celery and onion to it. Also when mixing the stuffing (I only had the herb seasoning stuffing on hand and used more than the recipe calls for) I added the chopped celery and onion and added poultry seasoning like I do real stuffing. It came out fanstatic, had alot of flavor and the chicken was moist. I will definately make this again.
I had to change this up to save time and add flavor to the dressing. I used a rotisserie chicken to speed up the time to prepare the recipe. With all of the sodium from the soup I used sodium free chicken broth. The boxed dressing had no flavor. I added a spoon of finely minced onion, some poultry seasoning, some ripped up white bread, and a little whipped butter and a tad extra broth. It tasted more flavorful and little closer to a quick version of real cornbread dressing. I baked it for about 10 minutes less so that it did not dry out. It made for a quick and easy meal tonight.
This is good for a quick weeknight meal..nothing too spectacular although it was comforting. Add some cranberry sauce to jazz it up. I added poultry seasoning, onions, garlic powder, salt/pepper to the chicken while cooking.
Wonderful recipe!! Tastes just like my grandmother used to make.
I think this is a good starting recipe. The only variation I made from original recipe was to add veggies to the soup mix. I did not care for the flavor of the soup mix, I think it may have been the cream of celery. I think I would make this again only I will use either cream of broccoli or broccoli cheese soup and add broccoli pieces.
My sister and i have been making almost this exact recipe for years. You can add a 1/4or 1/2 cup of mayonaise to the recipe,put all the stuffing on bottom. If you have the time you can dice celery instead of the canned soup, i have done both. When it is just about done cover the top with cheddar cheese.(you can also try adding diced onions!!!)UMMMM see if you can guess what we are having on Thanksgiving!!
Really yummy! I added sauteed onions and celery to the stuffing (I used a 10 oz. box). I also added some cooked broccoli to the chicken before I covered it with the soups. Some of the stuffing was mushy and some was crunchy--just how I like it. :)
My whole family LOVED this recipe and begged me to make it again. On the other hand, I wasn't too impressed. It was very simple to make and very simple in taste.
This was super easy. I open a 2-3 lb. package of frozen boneless, skinless chicken thighs, pop the block of it in a 2 quart baking dish with a lid into a 400 degree oven for about 30 minutes. The chicken cooks in its own juices and is very tender. Then I just cut it into bite size pieces and use the liquid from the chicken for the broth. I've found this to be a great step and timesaver! And the family loves this dish. I never have any leftovers.
Very good. Similar in taste to a recipe my mom makes with her leftover turkey around Thanksgiving and Christmas. I used herb stuffing mix instead and a little more of it. I also sprinkled a little melted butter over it. Finally, I took the advice about adding some veggies in w/ the soup mixture - added some chopped celery, chopped carrots, a can of drained mushrooms and some thawed peas. Although I think my mom's recipe is better, this was still pretty good.
I thought this recipe was pretty good. I read the other reviews before making it and I used cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soups. I think that it would probably be best to follow instructions and use the cream of celery soup with this recipe. I honestly think it would taste a lot better. I guess it depends on your taste, but I'm sure it will good either way.
This was a really good go-to recipe. I have a very picky family and my husband has to approve the list of ingredients before he will try anything new. I didn't change a thing and everybody liked it! This will make its way into my regular dinner cycle.
Ok, but WAY too soupy! Next time, I'd cut the soup and milk amt. in half. Don't know why this is getting rave reviews...just a decent, plain, easy to make casserole.
This is the closest thing I have found to the way my grandmother use to make it. Loved it!
Delicious! We use 2 cans cream of chicken soup and more dressing mix. Awesome casserole!
I added some celery, carrots and onions because that's the way I like these type of dishes. That being said this came out great. It is one of those things that I crave from time to time so I make it a few times a year. It is quick and easy and delicious. What more could you ask for??
Too runny and WAY too salty.
Tasty and easy! But the prep-time is definitely longer than the recipe states, considering you need to boil the chicken first. It also needs just a bit of salt. Very good!
This is an excellent recipe. I too followed others advice and used double the amount of stuffing. I didn't change any other ingredients but I did mix everything together in stead of layering and found that the dish turned out beautifully! Delicious!
I don't understand how this recipe gets such good reviews. I took other reviewers recommendations and doubled the stuffing but left everything else the same. Mine came out very dry and crumbly and I even covered it for half the cook time to help prevent this. I guess I should have doubled the broth also but since many complained of it being too soupy as written ,I thought it would be ok. Other than the dryness, it was also VERY bland. I recommend adding extra seasoning and veggies for flavor. My other complaint is that the "gravy" was milky white after it cooked. It just looked like chicken cooked in milk and was very unappealing in appearance. Sorry but I can't recommend this one.
I tried this recipe tonight, mainly because I had chicken breast and left over Mexican cornbread. I read the reviews so I made a couple of changes to the original recipe. Also because I'm not a big soup in casserole kind of person as I always think all casseroles with soup seem to taste alike,no matter what the ingredients,I used cream of chicken and cream of asparagus. The reviews indicated the dish needed some extra flavor and I'm not a big fan of mushrooms in dressing. I also used 2 stalks of celery when cooking the chicken to improve the stock taste. I used left over Mexican cornbread, which has flavor instead of bread crumbs, but all in all this dish was still a little bland. Other than that it works well. My husband liked it. I think next time I would reduce to one can of soup and make the dressing close to the consistency a little drier than normal Thanksgiving dressing. I did not particularly think that vegetables would add to the casserole, but I served with cranberry sauce and that helped. Green Beans as a side dish was also a good choice. I wish I had made a sweet potatoe dish as well. I'll try again, with the above mentioned changes and use the exact recipe less one can of soup.
After making a few changes this turned out very good. Like the others, I used half the soup because using all would be way too much. Also, while the chicken was boiling I added about a quarter cup of diced onion, 2 Tbl. of butter and 1 tsp sage to the boiling chicken. Using that broth to add to the dry dressing. I will be making this again because it's a great winter comfort dish. We had mixed veggies on the side and I think next time I will just add them and make this like a chicken pot pie since they went so well together.
Very Delicious! My 95 year old Grandma loved this recipe. Thank you : )
I only used two pounds of chicken. Makes a lot. Very good. Thank you.
Followed the recipe & suggestions of other commentors but this dish didn't hit the mark.
This is tasty, simple comfort food. I did not pre-cook the chicken since it was going to bake for 45 mins and it tured out great! I did cut the recipe in 1/2 but used a whole box of stuffing. I also sprinkled the chicken with some Emeril's essence before baking. Served with baby peas. YUM!
excellent
Absolutely great! I always alter things a bit when I cook, and with this one, I seasoned the chicken with garlic salt, seasoning salt, Montreal chicken seasoning and some tenderizer. I used a can of evaporated milk (even though I could have used regular) and it made the mixture creamier when it was done. I also put chopped onion in it. Recipe was great!
I used breast tenders in this (less cutting, more tender and thin to soak up flavor.) and I mixed the whole list of indredients together and baked in a glass dish. Also used plain chicken stuffing, not wild about the cornbread kind. Not the prettiest dish, but everyone ate and enjoyed, and it was the easiest dinner! Will add to the "things you CAN cook while I'm at work" folder!
I am from the south and yes I loved it!
Wonderful! The only thing I changed was the boxed stuffing mix...I am not a fan at all of Stove Top. I prefer homemade stuffing. There is a *wonderful* recipe for stuffing that is easy and delicious called Really Easy Bread Stuffing...you can find it on this site. The stuffing on top of this makes it a wonderful and filling dish!
This dish aste very good. I made a big mistake of covering the dish with foil while baking and it came out like soup. Be sure you bake it uncovered!
I've made this recipe a couple of times now. Both times I used the same amount of soups with 2 boxes of stuffing and it turned out fine. The first time I made this with mushroom soup instead of chicken because that is what I had. Everybody loved it. The second time I used chicken soup and they ate it but didn't like it as much so I am now using it with the mushroom soup instead.
easy to make for a fast, filling meal.
I used 2 rotisserie chickens from the store to save some time. Used cream of chicken and herb soup and cream of mushroom soup. I also did one cornbread stuffing mix and one chicken stuffing mix (I wanted more of the dressing on top).
okay, I messed this up quite a bit, and it is still yummy! First of all, I used left over rotisserie chicken, probably about 2 cups. Then I made my own dressing b/c I had a couple of loaves of ciabiatta bread getting stale, so I sauteed an onion 3 stalks of celery, a garlic clove, a carrot and a bunch of sliced mushrooms, added a bunch of sage and mixed it in with the bread. I only had cr of mushroom soup, so I used 2 of those. Then I forgot that was supposed to go directly over the chicken and already had 1/2 if the dressing in the pan. So I poured in the mixture, and put the rest of the dressing on top. Since I used what I had on hand, I ended up with a whole lot more dressing than chicken.....wait, did I mention theleftover peas? They were in the fridge, so what the heck, I put those on top of the chicken before the soup and stuffing. Anyway, yum! Seemed to be the best of pot pie and chicken and dressing. I left uncovered to get the top crunchy, but you could easily cover for a moister dressing. Try this recipe, I promise even if you mess it up, it will be great! Thanks Creter!
I love this recipe. My fiance and I make it very often - with chicken or turkey. They both taste great. We also like to mix up what "cream of " soups we use. Some of the different varieties we have tried are cream of brocolli, cream of brocolli and cheese, cream of asparagus, and cream of mushroom. We also like to add vegetables to it so it is a well rounded, full meal by itself. Thanks so much for this recipe.
I thought this was delicious! Definetly a keeper.I followed the recipe verbatim and it came out great.
Really good. I did add a little more stuffing. I did not double it though. I also sauteed the chicken with onion and garlic instead of boiling it. Husband loves it. I would make this again. Very easy. Thanks for sharing it!
I THOUGHT THIS WAS GOOD. I ONLY HAD ONE CAN OF SOUP SO I WAS WORRIED IT WAS GOING TO BE TOO DRY BUT IT WASNT. I ALSO DONT CARE FOR CORNBREAD STUFFING SO I USED CHICKEN STUFFING.
I have a very picky family that isn't fond of white meat or stuffing. I substituted the chicken breast with chicken thighs and chicken flavored stuffing and it's absolutely delicous! When I first made this I followed the recipe and used the chicken breast and cornbread stuffing it was just so so. With the dark meat change it really made the difference! I prefer white meat so I was surprised just how much better it was with the dark meat. My family now requests this meal frequently!! Thank you for sharing this recipe!!
This is wonderful. Even my picky kids ate 2 servings. I cubed the chicken before cooking and sauted it in some butter, garlic, and onion. I also doubled the stuffing like suggested in other reviews. Yummy!!! My husband says it is definately a keeper.
Tried this recipe and loved it!! It was so delicious and easy to make. :)
My whole family LOVED this! What a great way to get a taste of Thanksgiving any time of the year! It's become a family favorite and my kids request it often.
This was really good.... I added some onions and a little cheese and it came out good...
I made this on Sunday and my family is already asking for it again.
I read many of the reviews and made some changes just as suggested. Definitely and keeper!
i did double the stuffing like it had been suggested. i also used cream of mushroom instead of cream of celery soup. my family loved it, even the picky eaters in the bunch. next time we're going to add some veggies. i'll check back after we do it.
I cut it in half because there are only 2 of us. It made quite a bit and my husband really enjoyed it.
Tasty, and easy!
This recipe was absolutely delicious - I just made it the other night for my husband our niece and nephew - they all loved. The compliments were pouring in - and it's so easy to make. Thank you Aunt Jewel!
This recipe was a HUGE hit with my family dinner. Everyone liked it, from my uncle (who usually just pours ketchup and salt all over everything I cook) to my grandmother (who doesn't always approve). I used a whole chicken already cooked from the grocery store deli to save time, and it worked just as well. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was very tasty and easy. I agree another box of stuffing needs to be added or the milk may not be necessary. It was just a little runny, but I'll make it again.
I used 2 cans of cream of chicken, 2 boxes of stuffing, and I added sauteed onions to the stuffing. It was excellent!
Double or triple the stuffing on top.
Great recipe! My 5 year old asked if I could make it again the next day! Some other reviews said that it was soggy, but mine wasn't soggy at all--maybe they poured the soups on top of the dressing, instead of on top of the chicken??? Next time I think I'll throw in some veggies too.
My family liked it, but it seemed a little bland to me. I think that I wil jazz it up a little next time. I great basic recipe though.
Took a little time to prepare, but making it's own chicken broth was really nice. This tasted great and everyone liked it. I love dressing and might try doubling the stuffing mix next time.
Are you really restricted for time and would like a nice simple recipe at the end of the day? This was absolutely wonderful. For a full time worker who doesn't have a lot of time, you will appreciate the simplicity of this dish, while still having the comfort and taste of a home made meal. No altering needed. Those who alter have too much time on their hands!!!! Wonderful dish!!!! Thanks a ton!!!!
Whooo-hoooo! Loved it...
My family really liked it,but I thought that it was missing something. I think next time I will add some veggies.
I never do left-overs,but I sure did on this! I was looking for a chicken casserole that included stuffing,and this is just soooo darn good. I mixed my 2 fave kinds of stuffing for an extra mix of flavors (Stove Top Sage & Pepper Ridge Farms Herb). I added extra chicken broth to make extra moist. Turned out DELICIOUS...YOU GO AUNT JEWEL!
Awesome meal for a stormy day. Reviews very helpful. I added cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup. Add cut mushrooms garlic and onion to the chicken. Amazing taste.
Good recipe... Would be 5 stars but had to improvise on the ingredients that I had in my pantry and followed the added tips from fellow viewers below. I only had cream of chicken, cheddar cheese soup, boxed instant stuffing in the red box (forgot the name of the box and threw it away!) used skim milk, and leftover turkey from turkey day that I defrosted. Also used a combo of beef and chicken broth... Did saute celery, onions with a clove of garlic and added it with the broth which was then added to the stuffing. Did bake it with the without the lid so the stuffing wouldn't be soggy. Served with this rosemary bread rolls from the pioneer woman website, oretty yummos!
This was ok. It was really easty to make, but I think it needs veggies, maybe some celery and carrots chopped up and thrown in would help.
I have actually been making one similar to this for a while now. It's always a hit. I reduce the amount of chicken a little and add cooked rice and veggies. Thanks for sharing!
We loved this! I thought for sure I'd have a leftovers and that I could take it for lunch the next day.....but it was gone! I'm definitely keeping this recipe, it's not only tasty, but soooo easy. Thank you for sharing.
This was really good! I accidentally opened up a can of cream of mushroom instead of cream of celery and that was really good! PLUS, it's low fat! I do weight watchers and am always looking for yummy, lower calorie recipes. I was very impressed with this!!
I thought this was a great comfort food casserole, that can easily be modified to your family's tastes/needs as desired. I did an 8x8 pan using two chicken breasts, which I boiled in four cups of water with three boullion cubes and some minced dried onion (which I used for the stock in the recipe). Used the full 6 oz. of stuffing, one can of cream of chicken soup, added a can of drained cut green beans, and because I was worried about it being a bit dry, a tablespoon or so of mayonnaise (sour cream probably would have worked great too, but I didn't have any). Mixed it all up together rather than layering, baked at 350 for 35 minutes covered, 10 minutes uncovered. Yum!
LOVE this recipe. It's comfort food. I've made it several times. The only change I make is to use regular bread stuffing rather than cornbread, as I'm not a fan of cornbread. It's in my permanent rotation.
This probably would have been a lot better if I had known what kind of canned milk to get, probably should have used evaporated? & will try that if I make this again. Not bad overall though.
This was a big hit with my family. It's very similar to the Kraft one-dish chicken bake they feature on their stuffing boxes. I usually make that, but wanted a little variety. I ended up using 4 leg quarters I had, and added a couple boullion cubes, some rosemary, and 2 bay leaves to the water while the chicken boiled. Pulled the skin off the chicken, and the chicken off the bone, and spread it in the pan. I skipped the butter, since there was some grease in the broth. Oh, used 2 packages of stuffing mix, too. But it came out great! My family all enjoyed it (even my 3 year old cleaned her plate), and for the first time in a while, we were able to enjoy dinner at the table together. Hubby even took leftovers to work for lunch today.
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a hit! I used half the amount of both Cream of Chicken & Cream of Celery soup that the recipe called for, and added 1tbs of melted butter to the batter. Yum!
This is a good comfort food casserole. I poached chicken breasts with onion,celery,garlic and poultry seasoning,salt & pepper. Then added fresh broccoli to the chicken,with cream of chicken and mushroom soup. Instead of stovetop stuffing, used a 14oz bag of pepperidge farm stuffing with onions and celery,and more poultry seasoning. I will keep this in my recipe file of great comfort food...also is easy on the budget!
The only change I made was I doubled the stuffing and chicken broth. This was great!
Thanks for a old family favorite I thought I'd never recover. Have made this recipe many times and everyone enjoys it. I usually add very little milk to the soups so I've never had any trouble with it being soupy.
Great comfort food. I am going to add some veggies next time. Be careful of the liquid - it tends toward mushy.
This is the BEST EVER! This is "HOME" for me and very close to the way my Mother prepared her chicken casserole. People always asked for it when they came to our house or when there was a special occasion or pot luck. NO matter how many time sI make it, it never tastes quite as good as hers and that "homey" country feeling that warms your tummy and heart! Happy cooking and enjoy this comfort food!
