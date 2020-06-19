Raspberry Tiramisu Trifle
This is my favorite raspberry dessert - a fruity tiramisu trifle with lots of raspberries, mascarpone, and ladyfingers that can be made ahead. It does use raw eggs so make sure they are super fresh.
It was yummy, but a couple notes. I would sweeten the whipped cream and add more vanilla (true for my vanilla taste in most recipes). Either use stronger coffee (mine is always strong to begin with so i used it as is, but I'd go even stronger) and more rum. And lastly I would make this when the raspberries are in season and delicious because the berries I used were early and not their best flavor or texture. Definitely keep in my dessert repertoire.Read More
Everybody loved it - will surely make again!
