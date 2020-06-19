Raspberry Tiramisu Trifle

4.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my favorite raspberry dessert - a fruity tiramisu trifle with lots of raspberries, mascarpone, and ladyfingers that can be made ahead. It does use raw eggs so make sure they are super fresh.

Recipe by mimichette

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1 tablespoon sugar, lemon juice, and water in a bowl.

  • Combine mascarpone, egg yolks, and 3 tablespoons sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until until stiff peaks form. Lift your beater or whisk straight up: the egg whites will form sharp peaks. Carefully fold under mascarpone cream.

  • Dip 2/3 of the ladyfingers in the lemon juice mixture. Layer the ladyfingers dipped side up and dry side down in a rectangular serving dish. Add a layer of half of the crushed raspberries, followed by half the mascarpone cream. Add another layer of soaked ladyfingers, followed by raspberries and the rest of the mascarpone. Garnish with whole raspberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 16g; cholesterol 128mg; sodium 56.7mg. Full Nutrition
